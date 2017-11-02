Attack On Jah Prayzah Was Unjustified, Unfair

The attack on Jah Prayzah combined with the twisting of his songs to make for political innuendos, was unjustified. The UK based Show Promoter, Tau Cheteni yesterday said, “its no longer a secret that JP is now being sucked in into the political numbo jumbos happening in Zimbabwe right now.” FULL TEXT:

By Tau Cheteni| Jah Prayzah assaulted at a funeral. Sad. Very sad. I have been trying all day not to comment on this sad development, because just like many of us here we don’t really know what transpired at Glen Forest cemetery, all we have seen are viral videos of the guy running for his life in a cemetery. In our culture cemeteries are sacred places. It was only I came to a foreign country that I realised that graves are not sacred as we believed, you can actually see a stranger sitting on top of a grave having lunch without any worry.

Back to the story, JP is a very talented musician and undoubtedly the man of the moment right now in Zimbabwe, I like him, he is a very good mannered young man and every time he addresses me he never says Tau, but Mukoma Tau. I hope what happened to him today will not affect him in a bad way and loose focus. However, my concern is about the advise he gets from those surrounding him. Do they really take time to reflect on what is currently happening around him?

What I am trying to say is, it’s no longer a secret that JP is now being sucked in into the political numbo jumbos happening in Zimbabwe right now. We have seen his songs being manipulated and used at some political rallies and although he calmly denies I think he is not doing enough. Personally I believe JP writes the songs innocently without any political prejudice or connotations but unfortunately there are always those ones who are good at manipulating scenarios, we saw it happening to Tuku and Bvuma song. First of all, if I were to advise JP, I will tell him to ditch this ‘soja, musoja’ nonsense. Take off those camouflages, shove them mubhero or even donate them to the army because this is not the best time to be getting involved with this. Don’t say the army has nothing to do with politics, we all know it has and I am not dwelling on that. Get yourself and band members some nice African stage attires and be proud of who you are.

I don’t know exactly what happened at the cemetery prior to him being chased away but if whats being said is true that he had fired the now late Chris from his job then he should have been more careful. JP, being in this music business should have known that once you mess out with one bouncer you have messed with all of them, these guys go to same gyms, share information etc. Same thing like hwindis, these people are united and the fact that they feel they were protecting you and now you treat one of theirs unfairly, to be honest, the only thing they would want is for you to taste what they have been protecting you from for many years. Also lets not forget, things are tough and people are struggling and they say say a hungry man is an angry man, so maybe some of those who were pelting stones, didn’t even know why they were doing it, kuda kungonzi takamurova Jah Prayzah. They were just offloading the pressure inside them, they had found somewhere to vend their anger.

WISH YOU ALL THE BEST JAH, AND I HOPE YOU WON’T GET DISTRACTED BUT AT THE SAME TIME BE VIGILANT THINGS ARE NOT AS GOOD AS THEY MIGHT SEEM OUT THERE.