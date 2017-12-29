JAH PRAYZAH BREAKING NEWS: Davido “My Lily” Show Cancelled

Jah Prayzah has cancelled his show with the Nigerian, Davido. Below was his announcement issued just after midnight Friday – 

It is sad to announce that MY LILLY concert will no longer be taking place tomorrow. This is to reasons beyond our control as we tried to ensure that all my fans enjoy the performance of the song live in Zimbabwe but unfortunately it wouldnt be, not this time again.

Over the past years we have tried to deliver what we promise, it pains me to say this time around we did not pull through in providing you with the event we promised.

For all those who had bought their advance tickets please visit the branch you bought the tickets from and an instant refund will be done for you.

Wish you all a happy new year and hope to see you in Kadoma on the 31st of December.

God Bless.

