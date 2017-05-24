Jah Prayzah Builds School Computer Lab

Multi-award-winning musician Jah Prayzah has embarked on a project to build a computer lab at his former school, Musanhi Secondary School, which is set to cost $30 000 when complete.

“This is my way to give back to the school that contributed a lot to who I am today,” said Jah Prayzah while speaking at a meeting at the school last Friday.

“I know that there are a lot of other things that are needed by the school, but I decided to start with this project. God permitting, we can develop other areas in the future,” said Jah Prayzah. The computer lab construction is set to start next month. During the same visit, Jah Prayzah also launched a soccer tournament dubbed ‘Tadzoka Kumusha’. The tournament is set to be an annual event. The first edition featured four secondary schools namely; Musanhi, Mugabe, Nyamhara and Rudaviro. The hosts, Musanhi made their old boy happy as they were crowned winners after beating Nyamhara in the finals.- agencies