“Jah Prayzah Demolished My Grandma’s Tombstone He Must Repair It”

IS THIS FAIR?

“Pane ane number # dza Jah Prayzah here? Akawisa dombo rambuya vangu achitiza toda kuti aridzosere.”

Singer Jah Prayzah has received several memes for his graveyard escape amid bitter violence on Tuesday. One of these is a claim by an anonymous complainant who alleges the man caused the removal or destruction of their Grandma’s tombstone during the flashing moments the singer was fleeing an angry mob at Glen Forest cemetery. The complaint was circulated on social networks as people took to comical heights over the singer’s misfortunes.

