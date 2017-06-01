Jah Prayzah Goes Back To His Roots

Jah Prayzah might have become a household name on the continent this year thanks to his collabos but he still loves his humble beginnings. A photo of him drinking tea from a metal cup while back home in Uzumba has gone viral, attracting all sorts of comment on social media.

“That is a life I miss. I grew up in the life and even if there have been changes I still look back and recall what went on during those days. Memories from my past make me go back to the rural areas and just relieve the past. So whenever o go back to the rural home I enjoy doing the things I used to do before I moved to Harare and drinking tea from the metal cup is one of them. My mother is even fascinated by the way I love sitting on the floor when I am there and I always tell her I miss these things”.

Last week Jah Prayzah and his Military Touch Movement released the much-awaited video to the track Chekeche, which has been met by mixed reactions. Although they compare the videos with his other productions, Jah Prayzah finds himself under criticism from those who expect more from him every production. He said Chekeche is a party song that becomes very difficult to come up with a dramatic script, which he wants to restore on all future productions. “There is really no story that Chekeche tells and it’s very difficult to come up with a script I want to make sure that for all the videos that I will do from now, there has to be a dramatic story-line that people can relate to or at least be able to picture what the song is about. This helps where there are language issues at an international level, the video will be telling the story of the song. On the Chekeche video, Jah Prayzah’s trademark fast-paced dance is featured towards the end and he says it is the work of the video editor. “That is my signature dance and I did it many times during the video shot but the others were removed during editing and that is why it seems as if it was an afterthought. Meanwhile, his growth as an international music has limited his performances on the local scene and he will be travelling to Kenya next week for another stint with Coke Studio in Nairobi. The past weekend he performed in Swaziland and South Africa. “This year it looks it will be difficult to plan for local shows because a number of international assignments are coming up. For instance I will be going back to Nairobi for Coke Studio next week from the 7th. They called me back soon after my appearance there two weeks ago”.- state media