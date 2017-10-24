JAH PRAYZAH LATEST: Davido Set for Harare In 4 Weeks’ Time

Jah Prayzah could still fly Nigerian superstar Davido to Harare following the latest discussions.

This was revealed by the singer’s manager, Keen Mushapaidze who said that Davido is likely to perform in November in Harare.

This follows the singer’s failure to travel following a crime incident in Nigeria that got police interviewing him on it.

Davido thus failed to turn up for the launch of Jah Prayzah’s Kutonga Kwaro album.

Nigerian police stopped the singer flying following the death of his friend, Tabgo Umeike. The case is still being investigated.

Mashapaidze said, Davido is available on November 25, hence chances are high that he will come here to fulfil his aborted concert.”

He told the local Daily News, “negotiations are at an advanced stage with him but only few things need to be finalised. As of now we are banking on November 25.”