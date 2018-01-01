Jah Prayzah Opens New Year By Begging Prayers For Nutty Bwoyi

By Showbiz Reporter| Kutonga Kwaro Garwe hitmaker, Jah Prayzah opened the new year no Monday by asking for prayers for Nutty O Di Bwoy who is currently unwell.

“I hope we are having a wonderful start to a new year so far. Whilst in the spirit let us also remember our brother Nutty O Di Bwoy who has not been feeling well for a while now. Please get well soon my little brother.

“Our prayers are with you and your family.”

2017 saw Mukudzei Mukombe rising to near-prophet status with his song Kutonga Kwaro Garwe which professor former Higher Education Minister, Jonathan Moyo mocked 2 months before the coup that eventually saw the expelled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa returning to Zimbabwe as President in November. 

