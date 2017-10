Jah Prayzah |It’s a dark day for the 3rd Generation Band Team JP at large, and myself. Our former Head of Security, Chris Nyemba passed on in a tragic car accident this morning. After a long time of working together as a family, I am deeply saddened and I mourn together with the Nyemba family.

Penyu mapedza Sinyoro. Tinoonana kumberi…

Until then, I salute! Famba zvakanaka musoja.