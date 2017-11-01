Jah Prayzah Speaks On Yesterday’ s Furore

Terrence Mawawa| Popular Musician Jah Prayzah’ s manager Keen Mushapaidze has broken the silence on yesterday’ s incident in which the lanky singer was pelted with stones at the burial of Crispen Nyemba at Glen Forest Memorial Cemetery.

Nyemba was one of Jah Prayzah’ s bouncers and he died in a road accident on Saturday.

Mushapaidze confirmed the incident and said the musician had since reported the matter to the police.

“We had gone to pay our last respects when some mourners descended on us. We did not know that some mourners were aggrieved. We do not know whether it was because we did not contribute anything towards the funeral or it is because of how we severed ties with Crispen (Nyemba),” he said.

Mushapaidze was not at liberty to disclose why the two were assaulted.

On Friday Jah Prayzah bunked a show in Masvingo and opted to perform in the capital city.

On Saturday, in the capital, Jah Prayzah’s band members were stoned by angry revellers as the contemporary crooner also took his time to come to the stage.