Jah Prayzah Taunted, “You Were Beaten Because Of Links To Mnangagwa”

Godwin Gomwe Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, January 2, 2018

Terrence Mawawa, Gutu| Members of the public have taunted popular singer Jah Prayzah saying his songs were snubbed during the end of year radio and television competitions because of his association with Zanu PF’s leader Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Jay Prayzah’ s songs were virtually shunned by radio and television music lovers in the end of year music awards.

Surprisingly, Jah Prayzah -real name Mukudzei Mukombe’ s songs dominated the airwaves and public drinking places in 2017.

The MDC Gutu West District wrote on Facebook yesterday Jah Prayzah’ s songs were snubbed by music lovers because of the lanky singer’ s inclination to Zanu PF- particularly the Lacoste faction said to be behind President Emmerson Mnangagwa’ s ascendancy.

“Jah Prayzah’ s songs became unpopular in the end of year radio and television competitions because of the man’ s pronounced affection for Zanu PF.

The song Kutonga Kwaro has been closely associated with the power struggles in Zanu PF.

Any form of association with Zanu PF will definitely have dire effects on one’ s business.

Who could have dreamt that the song Kutonga Kwaro would not make it into the top of five of the end of year music competitions?

Jah Prayzah should have drawn lessons from Clive Malunga, Andy Brown and Mahendere BroBrothers,” read the MDC Gutu West District statement.