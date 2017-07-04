Jah Prayzah Turns 30

Contemporary musician, Jah Prayzah, who turns 30 today – has reflected on his life saying he still has a long way to go though he is proud of his achievements thus far.

Traditionally married to Rufaro, the artiste, real name Mukudzeyi Mukombe who has had a hectic schedule this year, often spending most of his time performing and recording music outside the country’s borders, yesterday took to social media to show off spending quality time with his family at Sam Levy’s Village in Harare.

Including a new born daughter Keanna, Jah Prayzah has a son, Mukudzeyi Jnr and two other beautiful daughters, Kayla and Kelly.

“I’ll be turning 30 tomorrow (today). As I reflect on my life and my achievements thus far, I realise that although I’m still very far from reaching my goals, I feel proud of where I find myself today.

“Mhuri yangu ndiyo chete choga chinhu chandiinacho. Ndisinayo, raramo yangu ingareveiko panyika (My family is the only thing I have. Without them, what would my purpose on earth be?)

“It may not be much to the rest of the world, but for me, just putting a smile on these people’s faces is the biggest achievement I can ever accomplish. My joy comes from their joy.”

The musician, who recently collaborated with US star, Jason Derulo in Kenya and has won numerous awards locally and internationally, said he would continue working hard in order to be able to fend for his family.

“To my wife Rufaro, my children Mukudzeyi Jnr, Kayla, Kelly and our latest arrival Keanna, ndinovimbisa kuti ndicharamba ndichikushandirai (I promise that I’ll continue working for you guys) as long as the Lord grants me the strength. Simba rangu ndimi. (My strength comes from you all). You are my world.”

On Friday, Jah Prayzah will release his much awaited collaboration with Nigeria’s Davido on a track titled My Lilly. The video will be released on YouTube. The Chronicle