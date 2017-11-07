Jah Prayzah Wins Ministerial Protection

Staff Reporter| Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Makhosini Hlongwane has come to musician Jah Prayzah’s aid.

Speaking in a ministerial statement on Monday, Minister Hlongwane described attacks on Jah Prayzah and also on his music stable junior Andy Muridzo as barbaric and uncalled for.

Does Jah Prayzah deserve govt protection? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 7, 2017

Both Jah Prayzah and Andy Muridzo were pelted with stones and other missiles by members of the public on at least two different occasions all falling in one week.

Jah Prayzah was sent running for safety at a burial of his former security aide Chris Nyemba at Glen Forest Cemetry in Harare last week by alleged members of the ZANU PF youth wing who had been instructed to attack him for his song “Kutonga Kwaro Garwe” suspected to be giving praise to ousted former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa who leads the Lacoste faction in the party.

Muridzo was sent running by school kids in Banket after reporting for a music concept late by three hours.

Hlongwane who may just have dipped his fingers into hot territory condemned the visibly ZANU PF youth who attacked Jah Prayzah describing them as barbarians.

Hlongwane said that musicians and other artistes must be respected as they are an asset to the country who have nothing to do with other ills the country is faced with.

Information making rounds within the country is that the youth who attacked Jah Prayzah were actually hired by senior G40 faction leaders to beat up the musician.

G40 faction is a known untouchable and Hlongwane may just find himself in trouble for speaking against its programme.