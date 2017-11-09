Jah Prayzah’s Graveyard Attackers Strike Again

Bouncers who attacked Jah Prayzah at Glen Forest Memorial Park when he attended the burial of his former security aide have been accused of assaulting the deceased’s father accusing him of being responsible for the death of his son.

The remarks were made by Tinashe Chitandanyemba, 32, the younger brother to Jah Prayzah’s late former security aide, Crispen, when he appeared before Harare magistrate Tracey Muzondo denying charges that he assaulted his father.

Tinashe is the fifth child of Alfred Chitandanyemba, 73, and the duo resides at House No. 29-19th Crescent in Warren Park 1.

Alfred is alleging that Tinashe physically abused him as he accused him of being responsible for Crispen’s death.

The State led by prosecutor Hatizivo Chatikobo indicated that Tinashe and his unnamed friend assaulted his father on October 29. It is alleged that the duo accused the complainant of being responsible for the death of Crispen.

The complainant denied the allegations and told the accused that Crispen died in an accident.

Tatenda however told the court that after Crispen’s burial at Glen Forest Memorial Park, some bouncers who were friends with Crispen visited his father to pay their condolences.

“The bouncers came looking for me and they also asked where my father was because they said they wanted to pay their condolences.

The complainant was attacked by bouncers who assaulted Jah Prayzah at Glen Forest.

“I did not assault the complainant, I just pointed to the bouncers that ‘this is my father’ and they attacked him.

“The complaint that he lodged with the police was out of malice. I did not assault him,” said Tatenda.

Magistrate Muzondo rolled the matter to November 14 for continuation and Tatenda is out of custody on $30 bail.- state media