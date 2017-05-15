Jah Prayzah’s Manager In Car Accident

Jah Prayzah’s road manager, Lloyd Kurima who is also known as Mabla 10 has been involved in a car accident.

The man last week escaped unhurt along Samora Machel Avenue when his Toyota Mark II was intercepted and smashed into another vehicle at Longcheng Plaza.

Mabla 10 who was in the company of a female did not sustain any injuries, said, “I didn’t suffer any injuries neither did the person I was travelling with also got injured. She is just in shock and I believe it will go away soon. My car was badly damaged, everything happened so quickly and I think the driver miscalculated and thought he could turn before my car arrived. However, he failed and I rammed into his vehicle.” – HMetro

