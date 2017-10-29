Jah Prayzah’s Security Man Killed In Fatal Accident | BREAKING NEWS

In a tragic turn of events, Chris Nyemba a member of Jah Prayzah’s security detail died this morning after being involved in a fatal accident.

According to online reports Chris is said to have died on the spot together with an unidentified woman, while two others managed to sustain injuries and have since been taken to hospital. The accident alleegedly happened at Telone learning Centre along Samora Machel Avenue in Harare,with details surrounding the crash still sketchy.

Wrote Jah Prayzah on his fan page, ” It’s a dark day for the 3rd Generation Band Team JP at large, and myself. Our former Head of Security, Chris Nyemba passed on in a tragic caraccident this morning. After a long time of working together as a family, I am deeply saddened and I mourn together with the Nyemba family.

Penyu mapedza Sinyoro. Tinoonana kumberi… Until then, I salute! Famba zvakanaka musoja.”