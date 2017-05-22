Jail Child Rapists For Life – Minister

Terrence Mawawa| Public Service Labour and Social Welfare Minister, Prisca Mupfumira has urged law makers to legislate for a harsh sentence for all convicted child rapists.

Mupfumira expressed grave concern at the high incidence of cases of child sexual abuse. She recommended that perpetrators of such offences should be sentenced to life imprisonment.

Speaking at a Mother’ s Day event at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Harare recently, Mupfumira said many children’ s lives were ruined due to sexual offences like rape.

“We are in the process of amending the Children’s Act.We hope that amendments deterring child rape will be passed. As a mother it really pains me to see our children’s lives being destroyed by rapists, ” said Mupfumira.

She added: “Anyone under the age of 18 should be given a chance to enjoy childhood. It is our duty as mothers to protect our children from child marriages and sexual abuse.”

This happens at a time when most children are vulnerable to sugar daddies and marauding peverts due to poverty and desperation.