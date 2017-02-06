Jailed Mawarire Fights For Freedom

Ray Nkosi | #ThisFlag Pastor Evan Mawarire who was last week arrested and charged with subverting a constitutionally-elected Government or alternatively inciting to commit public violence, will have his bail hearing tomorrow in the High Court.

Mawarire, who is jailed in the infamous Chikurubi Maximum Prison was last Friday, remanded in custody to February 17 after his application challenging his placement on remand was dismissed.

Harare provincial magistrate Mr Elisha Singano advised Mawarire to apply for bail at the High Court. Harrison Nkomo of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights is seeking the release of Pastor Mawarire.