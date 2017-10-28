JASON DERULO – (IN MY HEAD) featuring JAH PRAYZAH, BETTY G & JOEY B

This week’s Global Fusion episode features Urban pop mega-star Jason Derulo -one of the world’s most successful songwriters and recording artists, who has sold over 50 million singles worldwide and racked up 11 platinum singles so far, with many more to come. He’s here at Coke Studio Africa to share his genius as well as learn from the unique experience of working with some of Africa’s hottest artists.

Two of Jason Derulo’s hit song “In My Head” will be given a Coke Studio Africa twist by Jah Prayzah from Zimbabwe, Ethiopia’s Betty G and Joey B from Ghana as they to learn, collaborate and have some fun!- agencies