Jealous Students Posts Lover’s Nudes On WhatsApp Group

A Lupane State University (LSU) student, Honour Makovere, posted nude pictures of his ex-girlfriend on a students’ WhatsApp group in a jealousy- driven vendetta.

He posted explicit pictures of his former lover Mietto Mavela showing her face and private anatomy.

A distraught Mavela said she was finding it hard to come to terms with what Makovere, someone she once trusted, had done to her.

“I’m emotionally hurt by what he (Makovere) did to me. We might have been going through a rough patch in our relationship but that is not an excuse for embarrassing me like that. Now my life has been tainted by the graphic pictures and I’m now a laughing stock,” she said.

When B-Metro sought a comment from Makovere, his mobile phone was answered by one Daphney Matselele.

While claiming to be Makovere’s new girlfriend Matselele seemed to condone her new flame’s actions.

“I think what my boyfriend did was okay because Mavela has been nagging him to get back with her. This is a good lesson for her to stay away from our relationship,” said Matselele.

Director for Public Relations and Marketing for LSU, Zwelithini Dlamini was not aware of the issue.

“I have not received such a report. But if it happened then it’s a disgrace and such students will be dealt with accordingly.”- BMetro