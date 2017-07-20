Jessie Majome Explores Ways To Stop ZESA Transformer Theft | EXCLUSIVE WITH ENG. WILBERT MUKORI

Simba Chikanza| Following an extended period with no electricity supply at Harare’s Ellis Robins School, Harare West MP, Jessie Majome has begun exploring ways of stopping the theft and/or damage of transformers, cable and other ZESA assets. The development comes as it was revealed the outage was because the school’s ZESA transformer had been stolen.

“How can transformers be protected from theft, and what is the modern way of doing it?,” Majome (JM) asked ZimEye.com.

Below was the exchange with former ZESA Eng. Wilbert Mukori (WM) who gave the following professional responses:

JM: How can transformers be protected from theft, and what is the modern way of doing it?

WM: One can try hiding the transformer by having an indoor transformer instead of a Pole mounted one. If it must be a Pole mounted one, then one can erect a guard fence, damage the thread and head of the mounting bolts, and so on. The idea is to make it as difficult as possible to access and remove the transformer.

The cables can be protected by covering them with a metal or PVC cable guards. They can bury them deep. Again, the idea will be to make it as difficult as possible for the would be thief or vandal to reach them.

As a rule, the thief will not steal the transformer or cables if they are LIVE. So, these all to frequent and protracted ZESA power cuts due to load shedding have encouraged the thieves.

The other problem here is the economic hardships. These thieves stripe the transformers and cables for the copper which they then sell or even sell the complete item. It you have been sitting in the dark for months on end because someone stole you cable you will buy the cable in Magaba, no questioned asked.

The economic hardships are making these people risk arrest, it is a crime to steal, and, worse still, risk their life, many would be thief have cut LIVE cables and were electrocuted.

JM: “Thanks Wilbert. The thieves are also stealing transformer oil. What can be done to stop them?”

WM: Transformer oil is not suitable for use in cars both as engine oil or an additive to fuel. The public must therefore be warned never to buy such products from the street dealers because the damage to your car will be costly. Some thieves have even added Transformer oil in cooking oil; again, the public must be careful because there very serious health problems involved especially when ingested.

The same measures discussed above to make the transformer as inaccessible as possible can be employed to discourage the theft of transformer oil.

There are transformers on the market that do not use oil. MP Majome can follow this up with ZESA.

Erecting fences round the transformers, etc., is all Ellis Robins School, MP Majome or the individual customer can do to limit the days, weeks and months long ZESA power cuts to the mandatory load-shedding. The only sure way to stop the thieves stealing the transformers, cables, etc. is for ZESA to end the infernal power cuts and for the nation at large to end the political chaos and get the national economy back on track.

