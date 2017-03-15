Jews And Indians Caught In Mugabe Succession Wars

A row has erupted between rival Zanu PF youth groups in Bulawayo over allegations of mistreatment of Indian and Jewish businesspeople in the city, it has emerged.

One of the groups currently engaged in intermittent protests to force the ruling party to expel Zanu PF interim Bulawayo provincial executive led and Anna Mokgohloa, claim rogue youths who support Provincial Affairs minister Eunice Sandi-Moyo were allegedly behind the harassment.

“We note with concern the abuse of businesspeople, especially those of the Indian and Jewish communities. We demand that these businesses are a no-go area as they have served Bulawayo for many years,” a petition seen by journalists read.

“We cannot allow a businessman, masquerading as a party official, abuse youths in party regalia in harassing and abusing the members of the business community.”

However, Sandi-Moyo and Mokgohloa have since distanced themselves from the allegations cited against them by the youths. Instead, the Zanu PF youth league politburo secretary Kudzanai Chipanga, who was in the city over the weekend to quell tempers accused an unnamed Pakistani businessman of meddling in the affairs of the ruling party by sponsoring divisions within its Bulawayo structures. Chipanga was quoted saying: “We hear there is mobilisation of youths here in Bulawayo and money is changing hands. We hear that there are foreigners sponsoring youths and some members of the youth executive to cause disunity in the youth league.” At least 12 members of the Zanu PF youth league’s Bulawayo provincial executive out of 34 resigned their positions last week, and then demanded that the whole structure be disbanded to pave way for fresh elections. Zanu PF’s Bulawayo structures have been in turmoil since President Robert Mugabe’s birthday celebrations in Matobo last month, amid accusations of shoddy preparations and abuse of aid meant for the poor. Two members of the youth league Davis Muhambi and Munashe Mututsa were suspended by Sandi-Moyo over allegations they had refused to help in fundraising for Mugabe’s birthday bash. – Newsday