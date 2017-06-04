Job Seekers Duped Over Mugabe`s Road Project

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | At least 4000 job seekers have been duped by con-artists following the commissioning of the Harare-Beitbridge Road Dualisation Project by President Robert Mugabe.

A group of conmen purporting to be directors of a construction company pocketed a cool $40 000 after hoodwinking 4000 desperate job seekers to sign fake contract forms.

The job seekers were asked to pay $10 each to cover administration costs. The ’employees’ were told they would be ferried by buses to their respective stations in Ngundu and Masvingo.

Officials in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development told ZimEye.com on Friday they were closely monitoring the developments pertaining to the dualisation project .”The salaries indicated on the contract forms were lucrative. Salaries for security guards were pegged at $ 2400 in three months while drivers’ salaries were pegged at $ 1200 per month,” said a government source.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Gumbo, Joram Gumbo, warned job seekers to desist from paying cash for such contracts. He said proper recruitment procedures would be pursued through the relevant government departments.

“Let me clearly state that enough information will be availed to the public. Geiger International which won the contract will advertise in the media. Above all there some modalities we are working on and once we are through the recruitment process will commence,” said Gumbo.

Mugabe officially commissioned the project two weeks ago after several postponements due to his health condition.

The veteran leader insists he is as fit as a fiddle.