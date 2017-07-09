Job Sikhala Has Surprise News For Zimbabwe

Chris Tongogara| Controversial former St. Mary’s MP, Job “Wiwa” Sikhala has a new job and some surprise news. The man known for his fiery attacks against Zanu PF for its ruinous policies has stood out as one of the most outspoken politicians in the opposition since its inception.

In the 17 years that MDC has been in existence, Sikhala has had his fair share of controversies.

After an acrimonious relationship with MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, the former St Marys MP was accepted back in the party and has been one of the few voices of reason in the labour-backed movement.

However, the former UZ student leader now finds himself in a compromised position as a double edged sword. He is employed by Tsvangirai’s fierce rival Tendai Biti, as a lawyer.

Biti is the leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) after he dumped Tsvangirai in the aftermath of the 2013 elections. But there is no love lost between the two gladiators.

But Sikhala has no problems with his situation. “I am not conflicted in as far as my political position and views are concerned,” he said.

“I am a professional first and politician second. I couldn’t think twice when senior counsel Tendai Biti offered me an opportunity to work under him as a lawyer.”

“Biti is one of the finest legal minds in the country. He is a phenomenon in law,” Sikhala said while listing a litany of landmark court victories that the former Finance minister has accomplished.

“To be the best, you must pass through the hands of the best.

“That’s where my relationship with Biti begins and ends. A purely professional relationship. He is preparing me to be among the best.”

The MDC-T national executive member said his political views had not changed despite his relationship with Biti.

Sikhala said anyone who found it awkward that he works for Biti “should be demented, when all and sundry were comfortable to sit with Robert Mugabe during the inclusive government.”

“Although the party should not interfere with the professional interests and pursuits of its members, I had the courtesy to visit my president Morgan Tsvangirai to tell him that I was joining Tendai Biti,” Sikhala said.

“I am under the stewardship of the best and to be the best you need to be under the best.

Back to opposition, Sikhala said he had little faith that Mugabe will leave power through elections.

“Dictators are not supported or loved by their own people. They force people to love them.

“The people of Zimbabwe haven’t yet suffered enough. They are angry but the anger has not yet reached the boiling point and explosion stage.

“When the anger reaches explosion stage it will be tragic and catastrophic both to the dictator and his hangers on although there will be some casualties which is the price of every people’s freedom.”

He said the opposition enjoyed the majority’s support, claiming that even those surrounding Mugabe “don’t like him.”

Sikhala also hinted, “they give him adulation to deceive him for the purpose more of economic grandeur than love for the man.

“So as the opposition, we can only win if we are in an open democracy.

“When irreversible anger comes that’s when you will realise that Zanu PF has no supporters at all.

“They will disappear into thin air.”

Like many others, Sikhala said the issue of a coalition had become cause for concern.

Since last year, opposition leaders have been talking about the need for an alliance but that still remains elusive.

“We expect leaders worth the people’s attention and vote to put the people of Zimbabwe first,” Sikhala said.

“It seems people are fighting for the power that is not there and that might not ever come if maturity doesn’t take precedence over self-interests,” he concluded.