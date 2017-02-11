Job Vacancies at MV‐Matusadona

MV‐Matusadona, a prestigious boat on Kariba, moored at Marineland, is looking to fill a vacancy for a Chef.

The successful applicant will possess the following qualifications:

C A minimum of 5 years’ experience in the preparation and presentation of the highest quality food for our high‐end guests;

C The ability to precisely follow recipes; C Chef’s training certificates; C Be innovative in abnormal circumstances when certain ingredients are not available and/orwhen certain dietary requirements were not previously advised;

C Recent and contactable references;

C A good CV; C A current Launchmaster’s Certificate ‐ Class 1 or 2, as issued by Inland Waterways; C A neat appearance;

C Well spoken in English; C A team player willing to perform all functions related to Matusadona and her guests. In return, we are offering;

• Good working conditions;

• Good accommodation on board;

• A good salary;

• Statutory benefits;

• Uniforms Please note that we are unable to consider any applicants who are unable to produce a copy of their current Launchmaster’s Certificate.