Job Vacancies at MV‐Matusadona

MV‐Matusadona, a prestigious boat on Kariba, moored at Marineland, is looking to fill a vacancy for a Chef.
The successful applicant will possess the following qualifications:
C A minimum of 5 years’ experience in the preparation and presentation of the highest quality food for our high‐end guests;
C Recent and contactable references;
C A good CV; C A current Launchmaster’s Certificate ‐ Class 1 or 2, as issued by Inland Waterways; C A neat appearance;
C Well spoken in English; C A team player willing to perform all functions related to Matusadona and her guests. In return, we are offering;
• Good working conditions;
• Good accommodation on board;
• A good salary;
• Statutory benefits;
• Uniforms Please note that we are unable to consider any applicants who are unable to produce a copy of their current Launchmaster’s Certificate.