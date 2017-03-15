Joice Mujuru Exposé | OPINION

Patrick Guramatunhu | “Rinemanyanga hariputirwi!” (It is impossible to conceal one’s weaknesses forever!) so goes the Shona adage. Mai Mujuru’s weaknesses, hidden and only guessed at for many years, are coming out now.

Those of us who have known Joice Teurai Ropa Mujuru long before independence will tell you that she is a brave woman and that she played her part in the armed struggle but did she deserve her senior position in the struggle? The answer has to be a no.

After independence Joice Mujuru was one of the Zanu PF leaders who has kept their very senior positions in the party and government, cabinet member, in her case, for 34 years the last 10 of which she was VP, second only to President Mugabe. The question arises again; did she deserve her promotion? The answer is once again a no!

The truth is Joice Mujuru is not clever; it is impossible for anyone, with any wit themselves, to miss that. There is no doubt that she is painfully aware of her own serious limitations and, like many others in her position, has learned to guard her secret by saying very little. She has heeded Lincoln’s advice!

“Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak out and remove all doubt,” advised USA President Abraham Lincoln.

Saying very little and even then only from pre-prepared written speeches was all very well whilst she lived under Mugabe’s shadow, who spoke for us all – cabinet, parliament, Zanu PF, povo, everybody. Ever since the day she and many others were booted out of Zanu PF, especially when they decided to form their own party with Joice Mujuru as leader, she has had to open her mouth and speak. Each time she has open her mouth she has left the listener in no doubt what a fool she is!

“The Zimbabwean people have known me for a long time, from the days when I was the youngest minister. They know exactly how I’ve been relating to issues that affect their daily lives,” she said in a Newsweek Magazine report.

“They are seeing that it’s now my time, it’s now my chance. Because before, I’ve been subservient to lots of leaderships. But now that I will be the leader in my own right, surely… they think something better will come out of it.”

If she has been working on issues that affect us, the ordinary people’s daily lives, all these 34 years when she was at the very heart of this Zanu PF regime then why has the country sunk into this political and economic mess? Corruption has become rampant and over 30 000 innocent Zimbabweans have been murdered in cold blood to establish and retain the de facto Zanu PF dictatorship. She has said and done nothing to stop this madness; nothing other than play her part in the tyranny and take her lion’s share of the looted wealth.

Last years, when she was asked why she had never done nothing to stop the corruption, vote rigging, political oppression, etc.; she said did not see any of it. “A puppy does not open its eyes the day it is born!” she argued!

The truth is Mai Mujuru is a simpleton who would have never risen above the rank of unit leader during the war and held no higher position than rural councillor in public life if Zimbabwe had an open, healthy and functional democratic system. There are many, many men and women who would have served the nation far better than she did if they had been deputy minister, minister, VP, etc. in her place!

Whilst Mai Mujuru has admitted that corruption is a serious problem in Zimbabwe; she insists that she is not corrupt, nor was her late husband, Solomon Mujuru. She has yet to name even one person in the country who is corrupt. She has yet to square the circle, there cannot be corruption but no corrupt person(s) just as there cannot be murder but no murderer.

Indeed, in February 2014, just a few months before she was booted out of Zanu PF, she was telling women in Chinhoyi that there was no corruption they should not listen to the lies of “regime change agents”.

There can be no doubt that Mai Mujuru is corrupt and incompetent, especially now that she has been forced to open her mouth and remove all doubt that she is a fool who was promoted way above her level of competence. If she thinks Zimbabweans will ever elect her, in a free, fair and credible election, president then she is even more daft than she looks!

Mai Mujuru has already said that she and her party would contest next year’s elections even if not even one democratic reform has been implemented to ensure the elections are free and fair. If she has no snowball in hell chance of winning a free and fair election, she may just as well take her chance contest the flawed elections.

After 34 years of enjoying absolute power the simpleton, Mai Mujuru, has become so intoxicated that she is not only blind to the reality that she betrayed the nation but is daft to think the people of Zimbabwe are equally blind of her treasonous betrayal.

“But now that I will be the leader in my own right, surely… they think something better will come out of it,” said Mujuru in her delirium!

Mai Mujuru, just like the corrupt and incompetent Morgan Tsvangirai or the corrupt and murderous tyrant Robert Mugabe, she is desperate to get into power so desperate she is sick. The cure is a simple one – implement all the democratic reforms to ensure the next elections are free, fair and democratic. None of these politicians will survive the close scrutiny of a free press and open debate.

The de facto one-party dictatorship has help Mai Mujuru hide her foolishness for 34 years but take that cloak away, in less than two years, already everyone knows she is a first class fool who should have never held high public office.