“Jojola” Gets Late Warriors Call Up

Crowd favourite big goalkeeper George “Jojola” Chigova and Dynamos defender Lincoln Zvasiya have returned to the national team fold after they were called yesterday to beef up the stocks ahead of the commencement of the preparations for the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia on June 11.

Chigova whose initial omission had raised concerns amongst many soccer followers in the country after a good showing at the last Nations Cup has been called up to cover up for doubtful injured Highlanders first choice goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda.

The Zimbabwean players started trickling into camp this morning amongst speculations that some senior players are contemplating snubbing the national team call up in solidarity with some of their peers who were suspended by ZIFA last week for embarrassing Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa in January when they boycotted a government dinner on the eve of this year’s edition of the Nations Cup.

Final list of Warriors called for camp and medical assessments:

Goalkeepers:

Edmore Sibanda (CAPS United),

Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders),

Petros Mhari (FC Platinum),

George Chigova (Polokwane City).

Defenders:

Dennis Dauda (CAPS United),

Partson Jaure (Ngezi Platinum),

Qadr Amin (Ngezi Platinum),

Onismor Bhasera (Supersport United),

Teenage Hadebe (Chicken Inn),

Jameson Mukombwe (Black Rhinos),

Eric Chipeta (Ajax Cape Town),

Sydney Linyama (Black Rhinos),

Lincoln Zvasiya (Dynamos).

Midfielders:

Thabani Kamusoko (Young

Africans),

Devon Chafa (CAPS United),

Simon Shoko (FC Platinum),

Kudakwashe Mahachi

(Golden Arrows)

Khama Billiat (Mamelodi

Sundowns)

Marvelous Nakamba (Vitesse

Arnhem),

Danny Phiri (Golden Arrows),

Liberty Chakoroma (Ngezi Platinum),

Ovidy Karuru (AmaZulu),

Ronald Chitiyo (CAPS United).

Strikers:

Tendai Ndoro (Orlando Pirates),

Evans Rusike (Maritzburg United),

Knowledge Musona (KV Oostende),

Prince Dube (Highlanders).