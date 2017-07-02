Jona Moyo: How Chiwenga’s Mates Murdered My Father

In this bare-it-all revelation, Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo reveals his relationship with General Constantino Chiwenga who he has been accused of plotting against way back in 1975. Prof Moyo tries hard to clear the air as he also weaves in emotional moments. He says his father, Job Melusi Mlevu was killed during the crazy and ruthless Gukurahundi Massacres in the mid 80s by Gen Chiwenga’s mates who had to make Moyo’s father dig a shallow grave after which he got shot and died just because he was a district councilor for PF ZAPU.

Moyo speaking to the weekly Standard, further discloses that his story in the war has been distorted for a long time and has had a chance to share the ordeal that he went through at the hands of a ZANU PF commander who was tribalist. At the time of the incident, Moyo did not know any Shona and tribal tensions were high during the struggle for Zimbabwe.

According to Moyo, he “went to Mgagao in mid-June 1976 as part of a contingent that was ferried in the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) trucks from the Liberation Centre in Kamwala, Lusaka. I got ill on the way and arrived in Mgagao mid-June 1976 when I could hardly walk or sit. One of the OAU officers put me on a bed which, it later turned out, belonged to one of the camp commanders who — on his return from wherever he had been — was so incensed to find me on his bed that he picked me up and threw me down like a stone. I screamed like a baby and the OAU officer who had left me on that bed came to my rescue. Later that night I learnt that some two or so weeks earlier on June 6 1976 there had been a massacre of Ndebele speaking Zipra cadres at Mgagao. Because I did not know any Shona then, I feared for my life purely on account of what I was hearing. I pleaded with the OAU officer to take me to a hospital.

The next day he and a Tanzanian army officer took me for treatment at Iringa, which was the nearest town to Mgagao. I was in Mgagao for no more than 24 hours. In Iringa, I pleaded with the OAU officer not to return me to Mgagao. Chiwenga has been using the likes of Mutsvangwa to tell lies for too long. The OAU army officer and his colleagues from the Tanzanian army asked if they should take me to Morogoro, a Zipra camp and I wailed in protest and pleaded to be returned to the Liberation Centre in Lusaka.

After multiple interrogations by different officers I was handed over to the Tanzanian police who escorted me to the Tunduma border with Zambia where I was handed over to Zambian police who did their own interrogations before escorting me to police headquarters in Lusaka where I was subjected to further intense interrogations before being handed over to the Liberation Centre in Lusaka where I chronicled my 24 hour Mgagao ordeal of June 1976.

After a month, I was redeployed back to Tanzania with a new contingent of comrades first to Kibaha and then to Mwananyamala holding camp where I learnt my Shona. I remained in that camp until February 1977 when I was assigned to assist with organisation for FESTAC 77 which was held in Lagos, Nigeria.”

Moyo first met Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa in Lagos where he was a student. After FESTAC, Moyo was deployed to Nairobi to train as a radio producer at the All Africa Council of Churches Communications Centre in Kenya.

Just after the course, the UNDP facilitated Moyo’s travel to the US in November 1977 to complete his high school education. He went on to work at the ZANU office in New York under the late Tirivafi Kangai, who was the party’s representative in America, and the late Edison Shirihuru until he proceeded for undergraduate studies at the University of Southern California in September 1978. Moyo was hardly at Mgagao where he stayed for less than a day before he moved on and wound up in the USA in late 1977.

Father’s murder

Asked on why Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander, Constantino Chiwenga says JOnathan Moyo is an enemy of the state and “that now they have you where they wanted you to be. That’s very serious coming from the commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces. Are you an enemy of the state?,” Prof Moyo replied saying,

“Where has Chiwenga wanted me to be? Where he can harm me because I have refused to support a subversive succession scheme that is unconstitutionally targeting President Mugabe?

“Well, I’m reminded by all this that during this country’s moment of madness in the 1980s, some of these people also murderously labelled my late father, Job Melusi Mlevu who was a Tsholotsho district councillor and PF Zapu member, an enemy of the state before they got him to dig his own shallow grave after which they shot him in cold blood and buried him.

“Are we being called dogs and cockroaches for what VP Mnangagwa is for fumigation or extermination purposes just because we are saying No to unconstitutional succession and No to tribalism? What’s going on here?”