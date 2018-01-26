Jonathan Moyo: 2 000 Soldiers Responsible For Voter Serial Numbers Scandal

Clement Moyo| Former Higher Education, Science and Technology minister Prof Jonathan Moyo has blamed the Junta for ongoing harassment of citizens by certain elements around the country forcing them to produce their voter slips serial numbers.

Prof Moyo has said the criminal activities are being carried out by 2000 members of the Defense Forces deployed by the military command.

Prof Moyo’s comments come after ZRP issued a warning to the public that it is a criminal offence for any citizen to coerce another citizen and take down record their voter registration serial numbers and voter registration details.

Posting on his twitter account, Moyo said this is a welcome message from the ZRP but it was directed to victims and not the culprits-2,000 soldiers.

“But the msg is directed at victims instead of the culprits who are illegally demanding & taking down serial numbers of BVR slips. The culprits are known: They’re the over 2,000 soldiers now embedded in every Zim community since the #15NovCoup!” he said.

ZRP issued the following statement: “The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to inform the public that it is a criminal offence for any citizen to coerce another citizen and take down record their voter registration serial numbers and voter registration details. The voter registration slips shall remain the property of Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and no one else has the right to demand them for whatever reason. The long arm of the law will not spare anyone found committing such offence. Those found wanting will be charged and prosecuted under the laws of this country and maximum penalty will be affected.”