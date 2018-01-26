Jonathan Moyo: 2 000 Soldiers Responsible For Voter Serial Numbers Scandal

6

Clement Moyo| Former Higher Education, Science and Technology minister Prof Jonathan Moyo has blamed the Junta for ongoing harassment of citizens by certain elements around the country forcing them to produce their voter slips serial numbers.

Prof Moyo has said the criminal activities are being carried out by 2000 members of the Defense Forces deployed by the military command.

Prof Moyo’s comments come after ZRP issued a warning to the public that it is a criminal offence for any citizen to coerce another citizen and take down record their voter registration serial numbers and voter registration details.

Posting on his twitter account, Moyo said this is a welcome message from the ZRP but it was directed to victims and not the culprits-2,000 soldiers.

“But the msg is directed at victims instead of the culprits who are illegally demanding & taking down serial numbers of BVR slips. The culprits are known: They’re the over 2,000 soldiers now embedded in every Zim community since the #15NovCoup!” he said.

ZRP issued the following statement: “The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to inform the public that it is a criminal offence for any citizen to coerce another citizen and take down record their voter registration serial numbers and voter registration details. The voter registration slips shall remain the property of Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and no one else has the right to demand them for whatever reason. The long arm of the law will not spare anyone found committing such offence. Those found wanting will be charged and prosecuted under the laws of this country and maximum penalty will be affected.”

  • eish

    jonso is speaking from experience and these are the scandals which there used to do to remain in power, this time around if ed tries to play a fair game he will be routed by ailing tsvangirai hence he has to devise something urgent.

  • schicco

    “Those found wanting will be charged and prosecuted under the laws of this country”

    How is the police going to arrest soldiers? Since the coup, soldiers are now above the law.

  • Cde Maz

    Blablablabla from Osama’s mountain cave.

  • Tina

    The people who were collecting serial numbers belong to Jonso and Zhuwayo’s G40 in their bid to tarnish the new administration image. Now vabatwa he blames masons nxaaa

  • Vangodza

    True

  • Vangodza

    Muchingovukura , isu tichingoregister, ende tichingovhoota, tiiichihwinha, muchingovukura……