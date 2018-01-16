Jonathan Moyo Alleges 2000 Soldiers Secretly Deployed Into Communities Ahead Of 2018 Elections

Former Higher Education Minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo has claimed that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) has secretly deployed over 2000 soldiers into communities ahead of the upcoming 2018 elections.

The soldiers are alleged to have been embedded in various sections of society across the country.

Moyo Tuesday morning wrote claiming the ZDF was preparing for a repeat of the 2008 Election atrocities. He even said some of the perpetrators of the 2008 atrocities will be leading the 2018 blitz, while publishing a list of high profile servicemen.

The development comes after Zanu-PF Political Commissar, Lieutenant General (Retired) Engelbert Rugeje was reported to have warned there would be a repeat of the 2018 violence, after Zanu-PF had lost the elections to MDC-T. Rugeje was quoted by a local paper saying people should always remember the spectre of 2008 as they prepare to vote in the 2018 elections.

Prof Moyo, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s arch enemy, fled the country after former President Robert Mugabe’s fall in November.

Writing on Tuesday, Moyo printed out on his portal, a list what he claims is the list of the some of the soldiers he alleges committed the atrocities in 2008.

He wrote: