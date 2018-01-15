Jonathan Moyo: Charamba Abandoned Mugabe in the Eleventh Hour

Jonathan Moyo has shot down George Charamba’s claims that he stood steady fast with President Mugabe until the eleventh hour, when parliament was about to institute impeachment proceedings.

In an interview on Sunday, Charamba painted a picture of himself as a loyal servant who stayed with his boss in the last hour of need as the military coup leaders pressured Mugabe to leave office.

But according to Jonathan Moyo, Charamba literally changed guard at the eleventh hour – turning against President Mugabe, opting for being a military messenger and lately the very spokesperson of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“For the record, Charamba didn’t draft the resignation letter as Presidential Spokesperson but as Secretary of the ‘Command Element’. He was not a negotiator or mediator as he claims. Rather he was a MESSENGER of the ‘COMMAND ELEMENT’ sent with a “CHILLING MESSAGE” to Pres Mugabe!,” Moyo responded today through twitter.

Charamba had narrated in the interview on Sunday with Daily News how army generals gave him a “chilling message” that he and other negotiators were to transmit to Mugabe during the dying hours of his 37-year rule.

“During the negotiations, we were shuttling between Josiah Magamba Tongogara (former KGVI) barracks and the Blue Roof (Mugabe’s residence). We were summoned to Josiah Magamba Tongogara to meet the command element of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, this was myself, (Catholic priest) Father Mukonori and Aaron Nhepera, who was the deputy director-general of the CIO (Central Intelligence Organisation). And we were given an appraisal of the situation.

“They gave us the scenarios that were at play, which were that the povo and also students were threatening to go to the Blue Roof and that there was a possibility of harm to the president. The second was the party had instituted impeachment procedures which were going to take himfrom being a liberation icon to a common criminal,” Charamba said.

“The commanders sent us with a very chilling message, they said ‘please go and get the president to appreciate the gravity of the situation out there.’ There was the possibility of a Libyan scenario where the president would have been dragged out of the Blue Roof and lynched. It was going to be possible because the soldiers said ‘we cannot turn our guns on civilians who are marching against the president and spill blood.’ I started visualising an image of Muammar Gaddafi, I literally went argh argh!”

“The second scenario of impeachment, they said ‘if the impeachment starts, we cannot stop it because that would be to start a coup d’état’,” Charamba told the Daily News on Sunday.

“The third message was to say ‘we are fast losing control of the process.’ The process was to have Mugabe restored as substantive leader of this country and then decide on his own to say I am tired I am handing over power. But there were those processes that were taking place and if they would have happened, there was no longer any legacy to restore.”