Jonathan Moyo Coming For Mnangagwa?

4
By Langton Ncube|The former Higher Education Minister and Grace Mugabe top ally, Professor Jonathan Moyo is said to be planning to come back for President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

 

Moyo who was forced out of the country by the military in November following their intervention which toppled the former President Robert Mugabe and replaced him with Mnangagwa is reportedly setting up structures that would destroy the character and reputation of Mnangagwa.

 

“Professor Jonathan Moyo is trying to set up structures that include think-tanks, NGOs and externally-supported media organisations in a bid to ratchet up pressure against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration, it has been learnt,” SundayMailZim posted on its twitter handle.

 

  • truth

    We support you Jonso, Zimbabwe needs you more than the current gun totting Mafia regime.

  • BARAMANZA

    Regai tione

  • Jonso

    This is the real reason why the millitary government wants to shut Moyo out, the professor simply knows too much, All this Moyo noise is to try and prevent the man from talking but the man will talk. if they thought RG id finished they have to think again.

  • Gibbo

    RG is finished bro… Moyo is as good as a bandit.. His effectiveness will depend on the strength of the military. He is a bitter man and we can’t b fooled by it. He wants to set up structures using stolen funds from zimdef right!!