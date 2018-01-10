Jonathan Moyo Coming For Mnangagwa?

By Langton Ncube|The former Higher Education Minister and Grace Mugabe top ally, Professor Jonathan Moyo is said to be planning to come back for President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Moyo who was forced out of the country by the military in November following their intervention which toppled the former President Robert Mugabe and replaced him with Mnangagwa is reportedly setting up structures that would destroy the character and reputation of Mnangagwa.

“Professor Jonathan Moyo is trying to set up structures that include think-tanks, NGOs and externally-supported media organisations in a bid to ratchet up pressure against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration, it has been learnt,” SundayMailZim posted on its twitter handle.

