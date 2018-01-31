Jonathan Moyo Has Twitted President Mnangagwa A List of ‘Things To Do’

Former Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo has listed individual murder cases, and atrocities that he says President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputies must account for.

Professor Moyo wants President Mnangagwa to account for the abduction or death of individuals that include Activist Itai Dzamara, deceased army general Solomon Mujuru, Godfrey Majonga, Rashiwe Gusha.

He also wants the trio of President Managagwa and his two VPs Chiwenga, Mohadi to account for Gukurahundi genocide, Marange atrocities, 2008 poll atrocities.

The former Education minister has also called for the international community not to be charmed by the trio responsible for the military coup that installed Mnangagwa as president.

The below list has been compiled by Prof Moyo for President Mnangagwa and his two deputies.