Jonathan Moyo Mocked for “Bantustan Accident” DID IT, DID IT

A Correspondent| Professor Jonathan Moyo has been mocked by Lacoste sympathisers for his Bantustan “accident” statement.

Prof Moyo in his Thursday SABC interview says, as we say in Southern Africa, if Zimbabwe did it, why can’t Malawi did it, why can’t Zambia did it, why can’t Mozambique did it, and then in the end everybody will did it.”

He was mocked by Francis Mufambi who labelled him a Professor “who can’t follow primary level English Tenses rule!”

But University Of Zimbabwe graduate, Makomborero Haruzivishe quipped in saying, “it’s a quotation from a famous Bantustan leader.

“Since he was on SABC it made more sense to the intended South African audience. That’s why it’s an issue to a few Zimbabweans and not to South Africans.”

    Whoever mocked Jonathan if true and whoever thought of writing this article must go back to school. Listen to that video again and listen properly. He was just quoting someone’s statement. We all do not like him but we do not have to sink this low. Criticize only when you have to . Don’t show that u are so desperate to tarnish someone’s name. In as much as we hate him he is intelligent.it’s like having a very Gud player playing for the opposition , we can not turn around and say he is not Gud all because he plays for opposing team.

  • Cde Chaurura

    What you are forgetting is that Jonso is also well known for tarnishing other people’s names in a very trivial manner. Like Bob said, Moyo might be intelligent but he is not at all wise.