Jonathan Moyo Not Under Arrest, As Zuma Speaks On Zimbabwe

10

Professor Jonathan Moyo is not under arrest as previously reported though his whereabouts are not known. President Jacob Zuma has called for no illegal change of government in Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, President Jacob Zuma, on behalf of SADC, has noted with great concern the unfolding political situation in the Republic of Zimbabwe.

President Zuma has called for calm and restraint and has expressed hope that developments in Zimbabwe would not lead to unconstitutional changes of Government as that would be contrary to both SADC and African Union positions.

The President has urged the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Defence Force to resolve the political impasse amicably and has urged the Zimbabwean Defence Force to ensure that the maintenance of peace and security in the country is not compromised.

SADC will continue to closely monitor the situation and remains ready to assist where necessary to resolve the political impasse in keeping with established SADC Protocols and processes.

  • Mandi Chimene

    Zuma must shut uo

  • S

    sadc you caused this, and soon it will be common in your countries.

  • Tafirenyika

    We are hunting for this idiot called Jonathan Moyo. We want him dead or alive!

  • musika mudiki

    ZUMA STAY AWAY FROM OUR PROBLEMS YOU HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH US, STAY AWAY LEAVE US ALONE

  • Zwelibanzi

    Zuma let the drama unfold first, let those zanu thugs butcher each other stereki. Then when there are done you can come in with your SADC and this time around no monkey business arrangement like you did in 2008 with your toothless SADC. Your SADC should have listened to the only reasoning voice of Ian Khama in 2008 and then all these nonsese could have been avoided.

  • ROYAL MTHWAKAZI

    Yaah sure. The Constitutional way forward is appoint a civilian acting President – either Mphoko the VP or the Speaker of Parliament and then organise an election in 90 days where all political parties will participate in free and fair elections run by an independent electoral commission where no Gukurahundi army will be involved. The Elections should be observed by the who world!

  • ROYAL MTHWAKAZI

    He is the current SADC Chair acting on a SADC Mandate. So, he cant stay away.

  • ROYAL MTHWAKAZI

    Who is “WE”?

    You mean yourself?

  • ROYAL MTHWAKAZI

    No wonder you call yourself Mandi Chimene!

  • Tafirenyika

    The army!