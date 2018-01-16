Jonathan Moyo Panics Mnangagwa  

By Langton Ncube|The recent bloodshed threats issued by the former Higher education minister Professor Jonathan Moyo have caused panic in the President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration with reports saying that the military and security sector were on high alert fearing that the G-40 was regrouping to counter the new government.

NewsDay reports that, the Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu said they were not going to Moyo and his ousted G-40 cabal to cause chaos.

“If we could deal with a vicious enemy like the Rhodesian regime, what can stop us from dealing with the renegades who may want to destabilise our peace and stability?

“We are not a banana republic.

“We are a democratic country with a formidable security services sector and we cannot allow people to destabilise our peace.

“We may have our differences, but if people start contemplating causing chaos through destabilising our peace, then they will face the wrath of our security sector, but not only of our security sector, but of the patriotic Zimbabweans.”

Moyo at the weekend warned that Zimbabwe risked descending into “another Somalia” if Mnangagwa’s government was not removed, remarks that some have interpreted to mean that he was threatening to unleash violence.

However, in the same interview with Reuters, Moyo said he believed in “the rule of law than be feared that if people don’t agree with me, I will unleash the tanks”, which contradicts the interpretation that he was threatening violence.

Mpofu maintained that there was no risk of bloodshed, as Zimbabweans were wise and unwilling to engage in violence.

“This can only be said by people who deliberately ignore the reality of the Zimbabwean people in terms of defending their hard-won independence from people who are not patriotic, people who survive on instability, our people are united no matter which part of the country they come from and will resist any divisive elements from any quarter,” he said.

War veterans spokesperson Douglas Mahiya said Moyo’s warning of bloodshed in the country should not be taken lightly.

“We are aware that this G40 cabal was corrupt and they stole large amounts of money from the country. It is not unimaginable that using that loot they could be raising an army of mercenaries, which might come to destabilise our peace, so our security forces must be on high alert to deal with these people,” he said.

MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu dismissed Moyo, but said the threat of G40 hiring mercenaries was real.

“It’s possible because one cannot be so sure of a bloodbath when they are not planning anything, but mercenaries don’t come cheap and last time I checked, Jonathan Moyo is anything but a wealthy man,” he said.

Zanu PF chairperson Oppah Muchinguri referred questions to spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo, who was not reachable.

 

  • Bluntboy

    Obert Mpofu is just a big thief who will have to be arrested one day soon.

  • Brad

    Zimeye gives Jonathan Moyo too much credit. Does it even occur to you guys that Jona is now in the early stages of dementia? The lies that he keeps repeating on Twitter are a clear sign of paranoia and the shock of someone who has fallen so hard. If there is anyone having sleepless nights it is Jonathan, Zimbabwe’s own Rasputin who now finds comfort in cyberspace. Mlevu is bitter and rightfully so. The man he pretends to defend is now enjoying his pension with full protection from ED’s government whilst Jona and friends stare at frozen accounts. Pretty soon he won’t be able to tweet anymore. Ouch.

  • Zimbabwe ndeyeropa

    Of all the people , Mpofu should be the last to lecture us on anything. We will see if he can run when the things heat up. Lacoste decided to use the military after being outsmarted now waiting to see if they are outsmarted militarily again what they would do. Run for dear life Mpofu dumbu guru.

  • Zimbabwe ndeyeropa

    Spot on Bluntboy, he is a VERY BIG RED FLAG for ED.

  • Kubs

    No Mpofu we are not a banana republic…we have sunk a lot lower than that .You Mugabe and now the Junta have made this country what Trump would call a SHI#HOLE NATION