Jonathan Moyo Responds To Mnangagwa’s Davos Interview

Professor Jonathan Moyo has said the issue of gukurahundi will never be silenced until there is justice.

Professor Moyo said they have raised the issue when he was in government and will continue to do so until there is justice for victims.

Posting on his twitter account today Prof Moyo said: ‘We took Mnangagwa, Chiwenga & their Cde Gukurahundists on when we were in Govt & they fought & said we are spies as they defended the #IMPUNITY they’ve enjoyed since 1980; now protected by 15 Nov Coup. We will raise Gukurahundi outside Govt until there’s Justice for Victims!’

  • Cde Chaurura

    Shut up Jonso!

  • Mkwasha

    Hanya nani Jona, a lot of people died during your time, just shut up!

  • Stop-A-Thief

    Jona idiocy, your Mugabe had the powers to address the Gukurahundi issue for a long time, you could influenced him while you were close to him (and his wife), but your head was buried deep in the feeding trough for you to care. Too late for you now, others will have to address the situation including your shortcomings. Chingoti zete zvako, Asante sana.

  • Tafirenyika

    A perennial irritant, Jona.

  • Brad

    You and who nhai Jona?

  • Top Sgelekeqe

    Up the tempo. Gukurahundi noise for ever and ever amen!!

  • Grace Mugabe hure

    Keep dreaming Jonzo. Usatyisidzire wanhu.