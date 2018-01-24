Jonathan Moyo Responds To Mnangagwa’s Davos Interview

Professor Jonathan Moyo has said the issue of gukurahundi will never be silenced until there is justice.

Professor Moyo said they have raised the issue when he was in government and will continue to do so until there is justice for victims.

Posting on his twitter account today Prof Moyo said: ‘We took Mnangagwa, Chiwenga & their Cde Gukurahundists on when we were in Govt & they fought & said we are spies as they defended the #IMPUNITY they’ve enjoyed since 1980; now protected by 15 Nov Coup. We will raise Gukurahundi outside Govt until there’s Justice for Victims!’