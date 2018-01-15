Jonathan Moyo Secret Files | OPINION

8

Allan Wenyika | Jonathan Moyo is clearly fighting the same regime that every anti regime person, including the present opposition, has been fighting against from the Gukurahundi era to date.

He allegedly stole $400k from the same regime Robin Hood style and bought bicycles, not cars, for his constituency, a constituency that is marginalized because its people happen to be predominantly Ndebele.

His biological father was murdered by 5th brigade soldiers and buried in a shallow grave after digging the grave himself. He was twice refused permission by Zanu-Pf to rebury the remains of his father. The last refusal time was September 2016.

He did everything he could to remain inside a regime that he joined with the sole aim of destroying it, at one point contesting as an independent candidate, provoking Mugabe’s anger and retribution in the process, and winning the constituency, nonetheless.

While he presided over the promulgation of two draconian laws, both laws were initiated before he became minister.

• Is it his his fault that he failed to get the right people to work with to destroy Zanu-Pf?

• How could he survive inside the belly of a monster like Zanu-Pf without pretending to be one of them by doing, or pretending to do certain things that define them, things like stealing billions of state funds? He ‘stole’ only four hundred thousand dollars.

• Is his ‘theft’ of the four hundred thousand dollars so serious that it cannot be forgiven for someone who only managed to escape with his life after the regime found out that he was the brains behind their imminent downfall and decided to use guns instead of brains?

• If the British Gvt is able to work with him, despite his mysterious nature, to bring about democracy in Zimbabwe, to the extent of giving him a platform on BBC and protecting information about his exact location from the Coup Government of Zimbabwe, why is the present opposition unable to work with him?

• Is Jonathan Moyo the same man as Robert Mugabe who is hated for Gukurahundi, Murambatsvina and other atrocities?

• What does the opposition lose by working with Jonathan Moyo to stop Zanu-Pf Lacoste?

  • Pedro Gorosviba

    History shall prove that Jonathan Moyo was a hero for the roles he played in bringing about democracy. It may sound so absurd and out of place today because the people of Zimbabwe have suffered too much such that they can’t tell who is friend or who is enemy. But the dark cloud shall clear.

  • Mambo

    Rubbish. Moyo failed to effectively convince Mugabe about Gukurahundi and now he wants to act as if Munangagwa is the one who gave orders to kill people in Matebeleland. The above article does not hold water at all as it is skewed towards Moyo who himself is bitter because his plan to elevate hure raBobo to the presidency. What’s so special about Gukurahundi now why not when Mugabe was in power. As Zimbabweans we should be fighting to have a Commission of inquiry to put the whole Gukurahundi issue to rest rather than trying to cause disturbances in Zimbabwe.

  • Guranyanga

    Tsvangirayi let Jonathan Moyo “The Snake ” win the Thsolotsho in 2008 by stopping the MDC from contesting. When he got back in Parliament Jonathan Moyo the serpent joined forces with Robert Mugabe and organised a Zanu pf resurgence and calling the MDC rubbish.
    In the GNU he was always opposing Tendai Biti’s policies even the Marange diamonds audit.
    He called Tsvangirai aand I quote “Open Zip Shut Mind.”

  • MbareNezhi

    He is a selfish bastard and goes to the people when things are bad for him.
    Aipapa ,Posa and the farm invasions ,the bombing of the Daily News all that brought Zimbabwe’s economy to its knees.
    He supported the dictator and his wife so he could takeover government from the gullible Grace.Let him stew in exile he doesn’t add value to the nation of Zimbabwe anymore.

    They are thousands of people who live in foreign lands because of people like him.\journalists,writers,musicians you name it whose lives and livelihoods was destroyed by this power hungry,manipiulative reptile.

    LET HIM STEW IN EXILE!To quote Mahtama Ghandi “If you are bad you will fall.”

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    “He allegedly stole $400k from the same regime Robin Hood style and bought bicycles, not cars, for his constituency, a constituency that is marginalized because its people happen to be predominantly Ndebele,” you write.

    When someone talks of people being “marginalized” in a country where unemployment has soared to 90% and think they must proof this is indeed the case. There is a real danger of Zimbabweans wasting time, energy and treasure fighting each other because we all feel we have been “marginalized” when we should accept we are in the same boat and cooperate for the good of the country!

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    To say Moyo is a hero is nonsense!

  • mai Chibwe

    Mnangagwa did! No matter how much window dressing or spin is put on it, Mnanagwa did kill the GH victims.

  • mai Chibwe

    Alan may be sharing the Jonathan Moyo Loot for spinning Moyo into respectability. The same people who follow prophets will be convinced by this article. The rest of us are not even touched. Moyo is as much a ZANU PF cretin as Mnangagwa and Mugabe.