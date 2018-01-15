Jonathan Moyo Secret Files | OPINION

Allan Wenyika | Jonathan Moyo is clearly fighting the same regime that every anti regime person, including the present opposition, has been fighting against from the Gukurahundi era to date.

He allegedly stole $400k from the same regime Robin Hood style and bought bicycles, not cars, for his constituency, a constituency that is marginalized because its people happen to be predominantly Ndebele.

His biological father was murdered by 5th brigade soldiers and buried in a shallow grave after digging the grave himself. He was twice refused permission by Zanu-Pf to rebury the remains of his father. The last refusal time was September 2016.

He did everything he could to remain inside a regime that he joined with the sole aim of destroying it, at one point contesting as an independent candidate, provoking Mugabe’s anger and retribution in the process, and winning the constituency, nonetheless.

While he presided over the promulgation of two draconian laws, both laws were initiated before he became minister.

• Is it his his fault that he failed to get the right people to work with to destroy Zanu-Pf?

• How could he survive inside the belly of a monster like Zanu-Pf without pretending to be one of them by doing, or pretending to do certain things that define them, things like stealing billions of state funds? He ‘stole’ only four hundred thousand dollars.

• Is his ‘theft’ of the four hundred thousand dollars so serious that it cannot be forgiven for someone who only managed to escape with his life after the regime found out that he was the brains behind their imminent downfall and decided to use guns instead of brains?

• If the British Gvt is able to work with him, despite his mysterious nature, to bring about democracy in Zimbabwe, to the extent of giving him a platform on BBC and protecting information about his exact location from the Coup Government of Zimbabwe, why is the present opposition unable to work with him?

• Is Jonathan Moyo the same man as Robert Mugabe who is hated for Gukurahundi, Murambatsvina and other atrocities?

• What does the opposition lose by working with Jonathan Moyo to stop Zanu-Pf Lacoste?