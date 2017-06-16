Jonathan Moyo Slaps Criminal Charges On Mnangagwa’s Secretary

Higher Education Minister, Prof. Jonathan Moyo has slapped criminal charges against Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Permanent Secretary.

If Jonso can be arrested by ZACC, so must Mnangagwa’s Secretary

The Perm Sec in the Ministry of Justice, Virginia Mabhiza, is under investigation by the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission in similar fashion with Jonathan Moyo.

Mabhiza allegedly abused her office in trying to influence the outcome of Prof Jonathan Moyo’s case at the Constitutional Court where Moyo is challenging the validity of his arrest by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

The charges were recorded under police record CR/06/17.

It has since emerged that Prof Moyo filed the charges after an unnamed whistleblower wrote a letter alleging that Mabhiza has been trying to influence the case for political gain.

The unnamed whistleblower’s letter expose reads in part: Sir, I am an officer and raising serious concern and reservations on the way Mrs Mabhiza is operating together with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the National Prosecuting Authority.

She is abusing her office and duty influencing us, officers, to do dubious unprofessional and unlawful things for political gain.

The meetings took place at the Ministry of Justice boardroom. The major reasons were to have a strategy co-ordinated by the Ministry of Justice for the ConCourt sitting on June 14, 2017 for Prof Moyo’s case.

The development comes as Prof Moyo was engaged in a Twitter tussle with lawyer, Fadzayi Mahere in which the latter has also been subtly claiming Jonathan Moyo’s arrest by the Anti Corruption Commission is valid constitutionally. SEE PIC EXTRACT: