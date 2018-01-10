Jonathan Moyo Speaks, Says: Mnangagwa’s “November” Appointment Is Doomed

By Farai D Hove| Professor Jonathan Moyo has spoken once again attacking President Emmerson Mnangagwa using the Shona spiritist tradition that says November is sacred.

“In Zimbabwe November is sacred. Anything with spirituality done in the month is doomed. It’s the # NovemberCurse,” Prof Moyo wrote on Wednesday.

He continued declaring “you ignore it only at your peril. A marriage in November fails; or worse happens. Smith’s 11 November UDI failed. So, the 15 November coup of Chiwenga & ED is doomed!”