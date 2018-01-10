Jonathan Moyo Speaks, Says: Mnangagwa’s “November” Appointment Is Doomed

8

By Farai D Hove| Professor Jonathan Moyo has spoken once again attacking President Emmerson Mnangagwa using the Shona spiritist tradition that says November is sacred.

“In Zimbabwe November is sacred. Anything with spirituality done in the month is doomed. It’s the ” Prof Moyo wrote on Wednesday.

He continued declaring “you ignore it only at your peril. A marriage in November fails; or worse happens. Smith’s 11 November UDI failed. So, the 15 November coup of Chiwenga & ED is doomed!”

 

  • eliasha

    So the November Coup is no different Prof, i like the way you reason and no wonder you are a Prof and in hiding, brilliant stuff.
    As a matter of fact Tsvangirai Nov marriage collapsed like a deck of cards, you spot on, so we can infer that ED is bound to be roasted by ailing Tsangison in August elections, lets wait and see only time will tell.

  • Danai Pazvagozha

    Please, can someone help this chap. He is now a mental case. A professor now resorting to teaching allegorical beliefs. Very sorry indeed. The reason why things like marriage could not be done in November was because the month involves serious tillage of land and hence people were busy. Any form 2 shona student knows this that a purpoted professor does not. But thid did not cover the removal of a rogue president and his henchmen from power. Is Moyo now so stupid. Is he still a professor? May be of faeces – a profesor of faeces. I did ot know whether to laugh or cry when I read Moyo’s tweeter posting. Very sorry. Well, you can continue barking and noone, really noone, even your Kenyan wife, takes you seriously. By the way, you are worsening your diabetes disease by continuing to worry about lacoste who are now basking in their gun based glory, and you just have a stupid rugby-ball-shaped head, that has caused you and your stupid friends to hide under curves like rats. kkkkkkkkkkkkkk. An inteligent-lacking head is a huge toll and curse to the owner.

  • Tavengwa

    Jonathan Moyo ran away in November so he will be caught, he will fail to hide forever

  • mai Chibwe

    I would have laugh if this was not so pathetic. Instead of focusing on logical matters Moyo chooses to rant and rave about nearly nothing. Like Danai said November has other business to deal with besides social.

    Where Mnangagwa comes from, we do not marry in November for two reasons.
    Farming
    Goats

    Female Goats are pregnant around that time and cannot be killed for functions or used to pay fines. So we skip November .

    There is nothing inherently spiritual about November. Till I witnessed the caliber of Zim professors, I used to imagine that a professor is a highly educated person. This is evidently not the case.

    Moyo, you are shaming yourself. Just come back and go on TV face to face with Mnangagwa to debate your differences.

  • Tafirenyika

    Why does this online paper take this ranting and frothing fool seriously? Let Jonathan be freely reminded that Zimbabwe is in the hands of rightful owners, not you and your bunch of fools.

  • nhamo

    So the professor was happy to see more than 12 000 000 suffering. Iyi haisi nyaya yavaMunangagwa navaChiwengwa woga. Inyaya yavanhu.

  • fidel castro

    A drowning man even clutches at straws in the hope of using them as leverage to extricate himself from the calamity. With your Phd Prof, you subscribe to such hogwash? If it was Marujata, with her Phd (Politically Handed Degree), I would understand where she would be coming from. I also understand why your reasoning has drastically fallen. It’s cold out there Prof. I hope they will accept you back since many a time you have proved to us that you are the proverbial cat with nine lives.

  • John Bhanda

    Chandinongoona Moyo J ndechekuti iwe waratidza kuti hauna basa ne vanhu ve Zimbabwe. Saka chimbonyararai ndikubatsirei. Tsavakai nhoroondo yeykwakabva rudzi rwenyu urwo mudzokere ikoko nokuti midzimu yokwenyu yavakukudai. Chokwadi musaramba muchitetereka. Makambozama henyukudawo kutora masimba henyu asi zvakaramba hazvo.

    But i feel sorry for you nekushandisa kwamakaita vaMugabe for your personal agendas.