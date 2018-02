By Dorrothy Moyo| The speech mishap “did it, did it” by former Higher Education Minister, Prof Jonathan Moyo during his latest SABC interview was no mishap. Unbeknown to many Zimbabweans, it was a quote from a Venda Chief, Patrick Ramaano Mphephu.

But Zimbabweans went to town mocking Prof Moyo at the weekend and some produced the below video: