Jonathan Moyo Urinates in the Well

30

Denford Madenyika | As a first year undergraduates, one of our professors always told us to write our dreams on the four corners of our bedrooms. She told us whatever we aspire to be should be clearly displayed on the wall as a constant reminder of our ambitions.  As I read Jonathan Moyo’s mockery of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s use of a cup inscribed with the words, “I am the Boss” I really felt sorry for Zimbabwe. I started asking myself many questions and I am still coming up with more questions but cannot seem to find the answers.

I am the Boss! How does that translate into I want to be President? So is Boss now a synonym of President? I am a boss at my workplace. So does that mean I want to overthrow Mugabe? My father always said, “I don’t care about your professions, when you come back home, there is only one boss, me!” Does that mean he wanted to overthrow Mugabe?  Mnangagwa is a boss; he is a Vice President of Zimbabwe; he is the Minister of Justice; he is a Member of Parliament; he has a family; and he has authority. So how is that not being a boss?

Another thing that surprises me is Mnangagwa seemed to be drinking in the comfort of his house. The cup he is holding might be some souvenir that he got as a present. Only a few people allowed into his life had seen that cup before today. Is what Moyo doing not an invasion of privacy? What really did Mnangagwa do to learned professor that brings such hatred, childish and absurd behavior? Could this boil down to Moyo himself?

Let me be upfront here before I continue further; I don’t hate gays. What they do with their lives is their business. Could Moyo be working for G40 or he is genuinely bent on destroying ZANU (PF) from inside. This is one of his declarations that has not come true but seems to be closer than ever. With Mnangagwa out of the way, who can stop him?

My advice to Moyo though is: “get some wise advice from herd boys” You are playing a dangerous game. Kumombe taiumba mazamu evhu and label them “iri ndera mai vako iri ndera mai vangu”. We challenged each other to destroy zamu ramai vako. Now Moyo you seem to have destroyed Zamu ra mai vaMnangagwa and please be warned. As herd boys we had no pity for people like you; you have urinated in the well so be ready. Don’t cry foul when the fight is brought to your doorstep.

There is nothing wrong in Mnangagwa aspiring to be President. Even as grade one kids we were told kuti, “Iwe ndiwe, ini ndini, ava ndibaba, ava ndi mai” That is individual freedom at its best. Throughout our school years we were encouraged to think of our aspirations and share them with classmates; “Kana wakura unoda kuzoita chii?” What is wrong now in someone having an aspiration? If you Moyo had no ambition/aspiration of your own, why did you go back to school to study law?

 

  • Zingizi

    If the well looks like a toilet, he might as well urinate in it, what’s there to stop him?

  • Godonga

    What a crap article written with astonishing lack of imagination. Why did Ngwena chose to drink beer or whisky from a coffee mug yet whisky glasses are visibly there on the table? The size of the coffee mug and the size of the font inscribing “I AM THE BOSS ” is deliberately meant to be vissible from Zambezi to Limpopo. The message is clear in a Zanu PF power turf where the Masvingo Conference declared, albeit stupidly, that Mugabe is the only centre of power. Your lack of imagination makes you delusional and Jonathan has an intellect superior to yours because he can read the message between those BOSS letters.

    Mugabe left Ngwena as acting President right after the Masvingo Conference precisely to give the unelectable lizard enough rope to hang himself.

    No one in Zanu PF wins without the support of the Women s League, the Youth League and the Provinces. It is obvious the first 2 groups do not like Ngwena and as for provinces the lame lizard will be lucky to bag his divided Masvingo and Midlands provinces. There is no way Guky Ngwena can win in Matebeleland provinces and Bulawayo while Masonaland east, west or central remain his tribal waterloo let alone the drugged Chimene’s Manicaland.

    Ngwena is on a slippery slope!

  • The Rain

    Who told you it was beer or whisky? You think too much. Umwe musi uchafunga kuti you passed gas iwe wazvidhotera.

  • Godonga

    @the Rain; when you go low, I go high. Stop embarrassing yourself little lizard the stone you are basking on will soon be too hot for your belly. I supose you did not get the full picture on social media. Look again on the table in front of Ngwena, you will see what I mean you boot licking thwart!

  • ROYAL MTHWAKAZI

    who told you its not Beer or Whiskey?

    Those who surmise it is are reasonably justified to draw such conclusions, seeing that there is a bottle on the table and others are actually drinking it from a glass.

    Wena ke, what is your basis if suggesting it is not or may not be?

  • Ruwa

    What a substandard article! The comments are all absurd and lack depth. Is this the kind or level of political engagement that we as a nation have been reduced to? I feel sorry for my country and its citizens. ZimEye needs to be selective in deciding what articles add value and make it to publication.

  • Younes White

    You are very right.

  • Younes White

    If Jonso wants to urinate in the well, hell let him do it. I for one wont be drinking from it otherwise. I wasn’t planning on voting for the party whether Mnangagwa is the boss or not.

  • bie

    I am always surprised by most Zimbos instead of concetrating on the important subject or topic,they have a habit of abandoning the subject completely and attack each other,savagely instead.Its sad, thats why the country is led by 90 something people

  • Denford

    Are you trying to tell me that if you go out and the groind is wet then it has been raining?

    Do you even know when the picture was taken? Who took it?

    Get your facts straight before you become a victim of group think.
    This is the Jonathan who viciously attacked Magabe
    This is the Jonathan who viciously attacked Mujuru
    This is the Jonathan who tried to prop Mnangagwa
    This is the Jonathan who said he stole less money than his pals

  • The Rain

    So you mean to tell me you based you conclusion on what is on the table? Are you saying non-drinkers cannot be in the company of drinkers?

    Do you know when and where the picture was taken? By who? What was their motivation? Who publicized it to social media?

    Get your facts straight!!!

  • Denford

    But guys the article is substand because it was a response to a substandard action by a Minister responsible for tertiary education.

    I responded in plain English and sometimes failed to find better words thereby resorting to Shona words.

    Moyo can focus on issues not me, I can only call his bluff. Instead of getting disgusted with me, turn your spears on Moyo, he can effect/affect policy not me.

    All I did was to call his bluff, he has been doing it for the longest time starting with Mugabe, Mujuru, Chiwenga, Mnangagwa etc. Nothing stops in his way, he is so vindictive once he hates you he will not rest until he wins.

  • Godonga

    Iwe kwana se bond note shamwari. Whether Ngwena was drinking Gentleman Jack or water is not the issue. What fool would write such bold letters on a mug unless the intention was for the world to read and get the message.

    Stop behaving like Ngwena is your uncle, he is a politician and public figure and his antics are open to public scrutiny. So stop trying to apologise for him.

    Besides there s nothing special about this man who publicly deserted his Zanu colleagues in Zambia claiming to be a Zambian only to surface in Moza in 1977 as Mugabe s bodyguard when the was all but already won. His legacy is prosecuting fellow freedom fighters, slaughtering civillians in Matebeleland and being Mugabe s running dog!

    Its my right to criticise Ngwena and its got nothing to do with you dim wit.

  • VanaVedu
  • The Rain

    But Godonga, Iwe ndiwe, Mnangagwa ndi Mnangagwa. He can do whatever he wants> He has the freedom to be smart or be stupid. That has nothing to do with you or me.

    Public scrutiny has its limits. He was well in the confines of his home. He can do as he wishes.

    War is atrocious no matter how you look at it. There will be loss of life saka please move on with your life. I never apologized for Mnangagwa, I have never met the guy and doubt I will ever meet him; all I asked for is for people to be reasonable; base their arguments on facts rather than hatred.

    As a minister, I agree with some sentiments here, Moyo sank too low. Whatever his motivation, he has gone too far

  • Kwanai

    WELL DONE Denford Madenyika “I am the Boss” does it mean “I am the President”? what a desperate move by Gay40 these Homesexuals are full of Jealous. Kuita kutyiwa mudumbu neGodo. The truth is Mnangagwa is the BIG BOSS period. Whether there are some who are boiling with Jealous muchatsva kuzvika kara muchingo hukura

  • Wimbo

    He never Won any battle except Mujuru’s with Mugabe he failed; Chiwenga Jonathan failed; Chief Justice issue he failed and Mnangagwa he is failing. Infect his hope is on Mugabe any day he will find Gushungo at the Heroes Acre he will run to SA ari murusero coz akada kuita zveFlight he will pepuka ave muMaximum Prison

  • Generals

    Godonga go to the nearest HELL Ngwena is there to stay he is not going anyway soon, infact he is the Next President of Zimbabwe uchida usingade. Wasting you energy commenting Nonsense to someone wamusingagone. Look at you friend Jonzo asara katumbu chete kunge mwana anekwashu kuri kupedzwa neGodo rekuti NGWENA ari kutonga. He is the boss to Jonathan Moyo the Prof

  • ROYAL MTHWAKAZI

    Wena mfondini; nguwena who is wasting your energy. Mnangagwa was appointed to his VP position; he was not elected – how you people quickly forget is astounding. He can be removed at any time on any day. So dont get too excited for nothing. Be realistic.

    Power currently resides in the hands of the one who appoints, Mugabe and Mugabe listens to everything his wife says. Grace can easily poison Mugabe and kill him through his food – thats how much hold she has over him.

    I actually believe she is the one urging him to stay on as President at the now ripe age of 93.

    So, as long as Grace is not on your side, forget it. You and your ngwena are being played like a ball left right and centre. Wake up from you deep slumber!!

  • ROYAL MTHWAKAZI

    You have not answered the question.

    What makes you think or believe its not beer; or the whiskey on the table that they are drinking?

    A simple and straightfoward question.

  • Godonga

    You mean that hell in Goromonzi where you fake generals butcher people? Why are you so obsessed with Jonathan? Like him or hate, Jonathan fights his wars through the pen and mind. He might be a political pendulum but he never breaks pple s legs or gorges out their eyes.

    Ngwena represents all the violence that has haunted our country and him calling himself BOSS brings noghtmare memories of my boyhood days in Nyamandlovu in the 80s.

    And by the way it is not Prof Moyo who sent the pic to social media, it was Mutodi or some of the Lacostalites with Ngwena s blessings.

    Ngwena will neva be President, mark my words and I am not afraid of him or you@

  • Anthony Masando

    I don’t think those words are synonymous last time I checked. Denford is simply stating his opinion and analysis. And entitled to do so. He sounds reasonable and articulate in his analysis of this picture that seems misconstrued by some.

  • Generals

    I dont waste my energy talking to Mthwakazi and Godonga the Gay girlfriend of Jonzo the mad professor. And let me remind you that Gukurahundi made you right you started the game of Killing and Raping Shona speaking people and got the biggest blow now you want to cry by the name Gukurahundi go hang stupid Homosexual yaJonathan the mad prof You are Jealous of Ngwena right ari kutonga and achatonga kuzvika kare watch the Space. Amai Doc left the Gang of Gay40 long ago my friend she saw that she was used by directionless Gay40 thats why you see that she is now Relaxed and Quiet. Ngwena paNyanga!!!!!!!!!

  • Wimbo

    Listen to this Fool Mthwakazi what is that Gushungo listens to Grace to do with Mnangagwa? Votes are going to count not nonsense of who talks to Mugabe. Who told you Grace doesnt like Ngwena. In fact Amai Doc doesn’t want to be associated with Corrupt Gay 40 anymore. Its only desperate for Musoro Banga kutsvaga Favors from Sekuru otherwise Gay40 yakanyura was last year.

  • Denford

    I never said whats on the table is not alcohol; all I said is you don’t know what is in the mug. Are you saying once there is alcohol on the table no one else can drink coffee?

    I don’t know what is in the Mug and you don’t know so stop speculating. Even if there is alcohol in the Mug; that is his individual freedom to do what he wants with his life. He was in the privacy of his home I suppose so what is wrong for him to do as he pleases?

    When the ground is wet, it does not necessarily mean it rained! get that

  • Realist

    A Karanga angry on behalf of Mnangagwa? kikikikiki. What an ass licking idiot. Guess he makes you a CEO when he becomes president.

    Politicians are all the same master idiot; they all look after themselves, family and friends; not tribe unless they know you and you are a part of their inner circle!

  • ROYAL MTHWAKAZI

    Has he promised you a job idiot?

    Soon he will be Gukurahunding you once you start opposing him, like Mugabe is doing now after your tribalistic support for him in the 1980s.

    You think when his power is threatened, he cares whether you are Karanga or Shona?

    Not long you will be flocking back to Botswana and South Africa, with smelling stinking babies followed by flies on your backs!!

    SIGH Indeed!!
    Idiots – condoms and real usable morons, who never learn!!!!

  • ROYAL MTHWAKAZI

    Idiot. Mnangagwa is a Politician; there are no limits to public scrutiny for politicians.

    If they cant stand the heat; they must leave politics. If its too hot for you, get out of the kitchen. Its that simple.

    Nobody is forced to be in politics; its a choice one makes!!

  • Royal Mthwakazi

    I am saying; its reasonable to surmise he is drinking what is on the table and quite justifiably so, though its not conclusive. Wheter one is in the privacy of their home or not; fact remains he is a Politician and once he gets careless enough and allows a journalist into his private space or allows a picture of himself thats his funeral. This is politics; it comes with the territory!!

  • Makubukasva

    Hezvoka vaMoyo. Writing on the wall?