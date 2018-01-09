Jonathan Moyo’s Whereabouts “Unearthed” By UK Based Malawian Website | ARE THEY TELLING THE TRUTH?

A UK based Malawian website has laid claim to Professor Jonathan Moyo’s whereabouts.

The Nyasa Times Newspaper claims the former Higher Education Minister is in Malawi and said they will be revealing an exclusive interview with him tomorrow.

While ZimEye could not immediately verify their claim, it was revealed that the newspaper actually operates from the United Kingdom from the Yorkshire and Humber area.

Furthermore Moyo has refused to reveal his whereabouts preferring to say he is on Twitter. It is believed this that the newspaper’s claim unless proved by a timestamped video, is merely cyber based.

Prof Moyo has said he will not disclose his whereabouts because President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s army wants to assassinate him.

The Nyasa Times claims in their Facebook post:

PLEASE NOTE THAT TOMORROW WE SHALL HAVE A SPECIAL INTERVIEW WITH ZIMBABWE FORMER HIGHER AND TERTIARY EDUCATION MINISTER PROFESSOR JONATHAN MOYO WHO IS HERE IN EXILE AFTER THE MILITARY TOOK OVER THE GOVERNMENT IN ZIMBABWE, FOR MORE GRAB YOUR COPY TOMORROW.