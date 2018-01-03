JONSO GONE: Chiyangwa Spills Beans On Tsholotsho Declaration

7

Flamboyant businessman and Zanu PF Central Committee member, Phillip Chiyangwa has made sensational claims that he was the brains behind the 2004 so called ‘Tsholotsho Declaration’.

13 years after its failed execution, the first truth on the Tsholotsho Declaration has emerged with the outspoken Chiyangwa spilling the beans to a funeral audience that he was the mastermind of the campaign that claimed the scalps of many politicians within the Zanu PF ranks in 2004.

Chiyangwa said the scheme was conceived at his rural home in Zvimba but contrary to assertions its plan was never meant to topple former President Robert Mugabe, but to see the ascendancy of incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa to the post of Vice President which had been left vacant following the death of Dr Simon Muzenda.

The flamboyant Chiyangwa claimed this lead role in the plot contributed to his arrest around 2004 and 2005.

Several politicians linked to the Tsholotsho declaration were expelled from the ruling party under the pretext they were plotting to topple former President Mugabe.-state media

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • mai Chibwe

    someone somewhere thinks this is public interest. It might be, but I personally do not know why. Waiting for someone kind to explain.

  • eish

    You are spilling no beans Fidza in fact if there are beans to be spilt you are the Beans.

  • Tafirenyika

    You are quite right mai Chibwe. Chiyangwa just wants to ingratiate himself with ED as someone who has been his ardent and unfaltering disciple. We must not be surprised!

  • Samanyika

    This kind of bootlicking should find its way in to the Guinness book of records!
    Anyway, we have only heard the bootlicker’s side. We wait to hear what the bootlicked has to say….

  • Morgan Ndangana

    ma ARVs asi aperera murume uyu here, kurotomoka so

  • mandeya

    During the war of liberation, people like Chiyangwa were called sellouts; people who dined with the enemy.37 years after the war, we still have sellouts amidst us.

  • Guranyanga

    Haa! so who is responsible for Ngwena’s takeover of the Presidency.
    I mean Mutsvangwa claims it was his wife and Ziyambi Ziyambi who were the brains behind Mugabe’s demise,and we had the Croc say it was a certain hustler in Johannesburg called Justin Maponga, but then Lumumba’s coterie claim they were the architects.What about that Madzibaba ?So who deserves the credit!