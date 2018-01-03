JONSO GONE: Chiyangwa Spills Beans On Tsholotsho Declaration

Flamboyant businessman and Zanu PF Central Committee member, Phillip Chiyangwa has made sensational claims that he was the brains behind the 2004 so called ‘Tsholotsho Declaration’.

13 years after its failed execution, the first truth on the Tsholotsho Declaration has emerged with the outspoken Chiyangwa spilling the beans to a funeral audience that he was the mastermind of the campaign that claimed the scalps of many politicians within the Zanu PF ranks in 2004.

Chiyangwa said the scheme was conceived at his rural home in Zvimba but contrary to assertions its plan was never meant to topple former President Robert Mugabe, but to see the ascendancy of incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa to the post of Vice President which had been left vacant following the death of Dr Simon Muzenda.

The flamboyant Chiyangwa claimed this lead role in the plot contributed to his arrest around 2004 and 2005.

Several politicians linked to the Tsholotsho declaration were expelled from the ruling party under the pretext they were plotting to topple former President Mugabe.-state media