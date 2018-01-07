JONSO MYSTERY PLANS: G-40 Plots A Comeback

9

By Paul Nyathi | State media reports that exiled former President Robert Mugabe’s right-hand man Professor Jonathan Moyo is plotting to regroup ousted ZANU PF G40 faction members.

It reports further that the group will allegedly destabilise the ruling party’s re-election plans ahead of the crunch elections set for later this year.

According to the reports, Professor Moyo is trying to set up structures that include think-tanks, NGOs and externally-supported media organisations in a bid to ratchet up pressure against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

The state media states that, Prof Moyo is persuading some of the ousted G40 members to join forces with other opposition parties in order to build a formidable challenge against Mnangagwa.

The state run Sunday Mail reports that an unnamed member of the G40 revealed that Professor Moyo has been calling them from his alleged exile base in Kenya inviting them to meet at an unmentioned neutral country outside Kenya and South Africa where most of the G40 members are in exile.

The G40 member is said to have revealed that former Minister of Pubic Service, Labour and Social Welfare Patrick Zhuwao’s wife Beauty and Tongai Kasukuwere, a former high-ranking Zanu-PF Youth League member, were being used as the runners in the project.

“I was approached to be part of the team coordinating the project on the ground. Due to emotions, during the first days I bought into the idea but later realised that we were on a wild goose chase. While I was still in it, Prof Moyo spoke about establishing think-tanks, NGOs and externally-funded media organisations to ratchet up pressure against the new Government.

“He promised that he would use his American connections to source funding for these structures. I actually think he already has some funding. He also told us that the main focus of the project would be Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West and Mashonaland Central and so he further suggested that besides the MDC-T, we should reach out to Mai Mujuru’s party,” said the G40 member.

“Prof Moyo’s idea was not to win power but to deny it to the new Government. What created more problems is that Prof Moyo is holed up in Kenya while quite a number of G40 members are in South Africa.

“As a result, coordination became a nightmare and at one time Prof Moyo suggested that we meet at a neutral venue. The biggest challenge was that most G40 members are struggling financially and the idea of a neutral venue was quickly abandoned.”

Meanwhile, the Kenyan government has denied that it is housing Moyo in that country as an asylum seeker or in any capacity.

  • Jon Chan

    I suppose Jonso and his team are allowed their schemes as long as they do not involve committing crime.

  • Zimbabwean

    Jonso you want to come back for what? You failed Zimbabwe on many occasions, do u have anything to offer to Zimbabweans. G 40 and Lacotse are the same coin with different sides, the head and the tail. You are all ZANU PF , we hate your oppressive systems. You must all go, we do not need elements like you who are poor hungry, corrupt, selfish and unproductive.

  • Tafirenyika

    These are futile threats by spineless fools who thought they owned ZANU PF.

  • mandeya

    One analyst has made a comment that “these are futile threats by spineless fools who thought they owned ZANU PF.”

    I tend to disagree. Think of the following case studies.

    1. Mohammed Yusuf founded the sect that became known as Boko Haram in Nigeria in year 2002.The sect was based in Maiduguri, the capital of the north-eastern state of Borno.

    2. Foday Saybana Sankoh (17 October 1937 – 29 July 2003) was the founder and leader of the Sierra Leone rebel group Revolutionary United Front (RUF).He founded the Sierra Leone Civil War (1991–2002) which began on 23 March 1991 when the Revolutionary United Front (RUF), with support from the special forces of Charles Taylor’s National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NPFL), intervened in Sierra Leone in an attempt to overthrow the government of Joseph Momoh.The civil war lasted 11 years and left over 50,000 dead.

    3.Afonso Marceta Macacho Dhlakama founded the Mozambican Civil War which began in 1977, two years after the end of the war of independence. It resembled the Angolan Civil War in that both were proxy wars of the Cold War that started soon after the countries gained independence from Portugal. About 1,000,000 citizens died in the war.

    So, don’t sit around and fart on your fat tax-payer funded bottom and take things for granted!

  • Akitondo

    Johnso is smarter than the whole smelly pile of Lacoste orientation. Now that he has secured CIA funding, Its popcorn time , lets sit back and watch the game begins. Its now CIA versus a few unintelligent dimwits from the military and outdated long expired sale by date vets.

  • Vangodza

    I smell jonso input in recent zimeye headlines and stories. I told you this man is another matsanga, only that he’s powerless

  • big

    You started your comment nicely as a civilised person. However the way you decided to end it was very unwarranted. Avoid insults when trying to stress a point. People who otherwise had a different opinion will tend not to focus on the sense you were trying to stress and rather get emotional over the provocation of your insult. So it’s likely to nullify your efforts.

  • Bird Eye Chilli

    So someone must not be allowed to live then…

  • Cde Chaurura

    Rubbish.