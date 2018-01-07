JONSO MYSTERY PLANS: G-40 Plots A Comeback

By Paul Nyathi | State media reports that exiled former President Robert Mugabe’s right-hand man Professor Jonathan Moyo is plotting to regroup ousted ZANU PF G40 faction members.

It reports further that the group will allegedly destabilise the ruling party’s re-election plans ahead of the crunch elections set for later this year.

According to the reports, Professor Moyo is trying to set up structures that include think-tanks, NGOs and externally-supported media organisations in a bid to ratchet up pressure against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

The state media states that, Prof Moyo is persuading some of the ousted G40 members to join forces with other opposition parties in order to build a formidable challenge against Mnangagwa.

The state run Sunday Mail reports that an unnamed member of the G40 revealed that Professor Moyo has been calling them from his alleged exile base in Kenya inviting them to meet at an unmentioned neutral country outside Kenya and South Africa where most of the G40 members are in exile.

The G40 member is said to have revealed that former Minister of Pubic Service, Labour and Social Welfare Patrick Zhuwao’s wife Beauty and Tongai Kasukuwere, a former high-ranking Zanu-PF Youth League member, were being used as the runners in the project.

“I was approached to be part of the team coordinating the project on the ground. Due to emotions, during the first days I bought into the idea but later realised that we were on a wild goose chase. While I was still in it, Prof Moyo spoke about establishing think-tanks, NGOs and externally-funded media organisations to ratchet up pressure against the new Government.

“He promised that he would use his American connections to source funding for these structures. I actually think he already has some funding. He also told us that the main focus of the project would be Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West and Mashonaland Central and so he further suggested that besides the MDC-T, we should reach out to Mai Mujuru’s party,” said the G40 member.

“Prof Moyo’s idea was not to win power but to deny it to the new Government. What created more problems is that Prof Moyo is holed up in Kenya while quite a number of G40 members are in South Africa.

“As a result, coordination became a nightmare and at one time Prof Moyo suggested that we meet at a neutral venue. The biggest challenge was that most G40 members are struggling financially and the idea of a neutral venue was quickly abandoned.”

Meanwhile, the Kenyan government has denied that it is housing Moyo in that country as an asylum seeker or in any capacity.