Jonso Puts Charamba To Order

Ray Nkosi | Exiled Professor Jonathan Moyo has poured scorn over claims by George Charamba that he wrote former President Robert Mugabe’s letter in his capacity as Presidential spokesperson.

Wrote Moyo on his Twitter portal, “For the record, Charamba didn’t draft the resignation letter as Presidential Spokesperson but as Secretary of the ‘Command Element’. He was not a negotiator or mediator as he claims. Rather he was a MESSENGER of the ‘COMMAND ELEMENT’ sent with a “CHILLING MESSAGE” to Pres Mugabe!”

Speaking to local media Charamba gave his own narration of events leading to Mugabe’s resignation.

“He (Mugabe) said you go and draft my letter of resignation. It was me typing, the AG looking at the legality and Sibanda looking at the formatting. We went to HE with it and there was no single correction.” Said Charamba.

“The moment was too painful for me. I had not slept from day one, I couldn’t even stand.”

Charamba said there should be a distinction between Operation Restore Legacy and the political process that took place.

“The operation was launched because there had been abuse of a 93-year-old. We would not have gotten to elections in that situation and something terrible would have happened.