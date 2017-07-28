Jonso Refuses To Sing Jah Prayzah’s Pro Mnangagwa Song Mudhara Vachauya

Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo yesterday embarrassed guests at Gweru Polytechnic College after he turned down their request for him to sing Jah Prayzah’s Mudhara Vachauya, a song widely associated with Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s bid to succeed President Robert Mugabe.

Moyo, who was the guest of honour at a graduation ceremony at the college, had asked graduands what song they wanted him to sing to mark their special day.

When they shouted that he sings Mudhara Vachauya, Moyo hit back, saying: “Mudhara is already there”, suggesting there was no need to talk of Mugabe’s successor, as he was still serving his term.

“The old man is coming and where is he coming from when he is already there?” Moyo quipped.

The song has often been played at many State and Zanu PF functions where Mnangagwa would be the guest of honour.

Meanwhile, in his address to the graduands, Moyo said the government was finalising a framework to introduce a loan facility for students at tertiary institutions starting next year.

“Needless to say, the facility will ensure that higher and tertiary education institutions will be better able to deploy adequate resources for quality human capital development,” he said.

Moyo said the government was working on modalities to ensure that work-related learning at tertiary institutions was reviewed and reformed.- Newsday