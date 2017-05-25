Jonso Shoots At Nkosana Moyo

Macron, not Macon & it’s because he thinks he can win the presidency as an Independent candidate but unlike Macron he has no political base! https://t.co/SMkjzzs2eZ — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) May 25, 2017

Staff Reporter | Professor Jonathan Moyo has taken aim at politician Dr Nkosana Moyo who he says unlike the recently elected French President Emmanuel Macron has no base to win the Presidency.

Macron won French elections by twenty million votes, with no identifiable political base and a clear agenda. Nkosana Moyo came out recently to tell a ZimEye LIVE programme that he is considering standing for political office.

Writes Moyo on twitter in reference to Dr Nkosana Moyo, “Macron, not Macon & it’s because he thinks he can win the presidency as an Independent candidate but unlike Macron he has no political base,”

Dr Moyo has no political party and recently turned down an offer by the Zimbabwe People First ( ZimPF), to lead their beleaguered political party.

Dr Moyo a rare minister resigned from government after being appointed by President Robert Mugabe who soon after the resignation called him a coward, though this has not deterred him from fighting for the rights of Zimbabweans.