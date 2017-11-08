Joshua Nkomo Legacy, Mnangagwa And Politics Of Fear

VIDEO LOADING…

Ndaba Nhuku | Joshua Nkomo died a disappointed man, leaving an underdeveloped country, far removed from the dreams of progress he had on his return from Zambia. He tried to put these into practice through Zapu properties. His dream was squashed.

His mighty Zipra cadres of all ethnicities were terrorised. His wish for a peaceful Zimbabwe was dashed. He wanted to talk peace. It was not to be. He was hounded left, right and centre as long as Zapu existed. Please don’t forget that Mashonaland’s Zapu supporters were also beaten and killed, cowed into silence.

Nkomo was heartbroken and gave in as blood of his supporters flowed all around him. A big man was tearfully broken as his supporters pleaded to be saved from the Gukurahundi savagery. It was all because of men and women who were too close to Mugabe, chief among them, Mnangagwa and Nkala. They all would not budge to have anyone be seen as opposed to Mugabe. The aim was a one party state. It was an era in which l lost classmates, friends, cousins and other relatives. The tribal hatred was intense as Zapu had been cornered to predominantly retain support among Ndebeles from being a very non tribal national party.

Well, we all saw the window of opportunity for a progressive non-discriminatory society when 1987 saw the Unity Accord signed.

It therefore came as sharp shock to us with the 1983-87 memories to hear that the succession of Mugabe would be based on the notion that “now it is the turn of MaKaranga to rule Zimbabwe!” Even those of us who were ready to move on and find other avenues for dealing with Gukurahundi were astounded to action. Why let History repeat itself on tribal basis so soon. Why have another leader installed simply because he feels he is entitled, because he was Mugabe’s friend and he is of a certain tribe.

Kanti lalingabuzanga elangeni. Nhasi you ask me why l do not want Mnangagwa as president of Zimbabwe. As a minister in any government, no problem; but as a president thinking who thinks he is entitled because he helped with Gukurahundi massacres and he comes from some imagined “superior tribe?” Bodo, hazvibviri.

May God bless Zimbabwe as we all aim and fight for a nondiscriminatory society in which leaders and employees are chosen according to their ability and not tribe. A new Zimbabwe beckons, and l hope to live to see it!!