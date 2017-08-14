JOSIAH HUNGWE NOT POISONED, “Fit As A Fiddle!” | BREAKING NEWS



Dan Kangai, Masvingo |Contrary to social media rumours and also following the death of Masvingo State Minister, Shuvai Ben Mahofa, Psychomotor Minister Josaya Dunira Hungwe is not in any health crisis, at least visibly, ZimEye.com can reveal.

Hungwe who is a former Rhodesian propagandist, is disliked by many for his many public proclamations chief of which was a declaration that Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is the Son Of God, at a meeting officiated by the disgraced preacher, “Prophet” Andrew Wutaunashe in 2014.

Hungwe was seen by ZimEye.com at the CIO offices Monday morning (today) and will actually lead the Heroes Day Celebrations today.

The celebrations will be held at the Provincial Heroes Acre.

Mahofa collapsed and died today in the early hours. Her health deteriorated after a food poisoning incident at a ZANU PF conference 2 years ago.

An official in the suddenly departed Minister of State’s office said Hungwe was as fit as a fiddle.

“As you can see, Minister Hungwe is very fit.He will chair a provincial briefing at Benjamin Burombo Building, from there he will lead delegates to the Provincial Heroes Acre,” said the official.

Walking briskly and majestically Hungwe was seen by ZimEye.com arriving at the Benjamin Burombo Building this afternoon under military and police escort.