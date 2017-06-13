Journalist Sharon Muguwu Dies

Staff Reporter | Journalist Sharon Muguwu has died.

The media fraternity has been thrown into mourning at the death of Daily News entertainment reporter Muguwu. Reports indicate that Muguwu died in hospital after being diagonised with Leukemia.

She was based in Harare. Sharon studied at the Harare Polytechnic where she obtained a National Diploma in Mass Communication, majoring in Print Journalism. She worked as an arts and entertainment reporter and also wrote a weekly column titled ‘Concoctions’ in which she discussed different topics.